LEGACY: Brandi Chastain and the Women's World Cup celebration that changed American - and global - soccer forever

It’s hard to describe just how significant the 1999 Women’s World Cup was and, in terms of its legacy and how it helped grow the game, still is. It was pivotal and historic, especially for the United States women’s national team. Held in the U.S, the final attracted 90,185 supporters to the Rose Bowl, while the conclusion of the game produced the first truly iconic moment in the history of women's football as Brandi Chastain whipped off her shirt in celebration at her match-winning penalty.

Things, though, could have been very different. When the hosts’ organising committee initially spoke to FIFA about venues, it was clear they were on different pages. "FIFA insisted that we do it with smaller stadiums, all in the north-east, to minimise travel costs,” Alan Rothenberg, the former head of U.S. Soccer who oversaw the committee, said in an interview for Caitlin Murray’s book, The National Team. “We argued the time was right and the interest in the United States was high enough that we could do more than that. They just said no.”

That was until the 1996 Olympic Games, hosted by Atlanta, happened. Fans came out in droves to watch the USWNT win the inaugural gold medal in women’s football, prompting a change of mind at FIFA. What followed was the most iconic Women’s World Cup tournament in history, won by the United States in the most dramatic way possible.