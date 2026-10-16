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Edmundo Rebel UnitedGetty/Footballco

He got a chimpanzee drunk on schnapps: Edmundo took his escapades to the extreme

Edmundo was a gifted footballer who played alongside Romario and Ronaldo in the Selecao. But his temperament could drive even the most patient people to fury. One incident haunts him to this day. Part 18 of our Rebel United series.

Filippo Cataldo
Translated by


  • If Edmundo is telling the truth about the curious carnival clause in his Fiorentina contract, and there's no reason to doubt him, Giovanni Trapattoni had no cause to get so worked up at the time. 

    A clause allowing a brilliant striker and born troublemaker like Edmundo Alves de Souza Neto to travel to Rio de Janeiro for carnival would hardly make his 16-day trip there in the middle of the season a surprise.  

    That trip came in February 1999, during the least scandal-plagued and best spell of form of Edmundo's career. The two may have been linked, though not necessarily. At Fiorentina in Italy's Serie A, then probably still the world's strongest league, though not for much longer, he formed the season's most feared and most attacking trio alongside strike partner Gabriel Omar Batistuta and playmaker Rui Costa. 


  • Why Edmundo travelled to Rio for Carnival

    BRAZIL-EDMUNDO-CARNIVAL
    AFP

    Edmundo travelled to Rio for Carnival – in the middle of the Serie A title race.

    "But whatever I asked for, they allowed it"

    Yet Edmundo, known as "O Animal" for his extraordinarily powerful yet elegant style of play and his unbridled temperament, had no wish to move to Tuscany.

    After Edmundo won the Copa America with Brazil, his club Vasco da Gama wanted to boost their coffers by selling the striker. They agreed a fee of 13 billion lire with Fiorentina's then boss, film producer Vittorio Cecchi Gori (approximately €12.4 million today, taking inflation into account). The deal also allowed Edmundo to stay in Brazil for the rest of the year and move to Italy in January 1998.

    But Edmundo didn't want to join the Viola. "I didn’t feel Fiorentina were really a club on the rise," Edmundo said in a 2014 interview with Playboy. "But whatever I asked for, they allowed it." He secured a carnival clause in his contract. 



  • No title any more after a trip to the carnival

    Gabriel Batistuta Edmundo Fiorentina 1998

    Edmundo and Gabriel Batistuta at Fiorentina.


    After an underwhelming second half of the 1997/1998 season, the club from Florence topped Serie A in February 1999 under new coach Giovanni Trapattoni. The Viola looked capable of winning their first Scudetto since 1969. So much for a lack of ambition! 

    But on 7 February 1999, Fiorentina's biggest star, Batistuta, suffered a serious knee injury against AC Milan. That same evening, Edmundo boarded a plane for Rio. Trapattoni even rushed to the airport to stop his second-most important striker making the pleasure trip in those circumstances.

    Edmundo left anyway. Trapattoni was furious, feeling the Brazilian had abandoned him and the team at a difficult time. When Edmundo returned, Trap kept playing him, but the momentum had gone. Years later, Trap compared Mario Balotelli's character with Edmundo's. Edmundo scored only two more Serie A goals and provided one assist. Fiorentina eventually finished third and lost the Coppa Italia final matches to AC Parma. Edmundo's first adventure outside Brazil was over. He returned to Vasco da Gama, but won no more titles in a career that lasted until 2008. 

  • 29 goals and seven sendings-off – in one season!

    Edmundo (#10) and Romario (#11) of Vasco de Gama
    Getty Images Sport

    Best friends and best enemies: Edmundo and Romario.


    Instead, he found himself playing alongside Romario again, whether he wanted to or not. 

    Romario had long been his best mate, on and off the pitch. They had set up countless goals for each other and celebrated at even more parties together.They fell out when Romario opened a beach bar. At the opening party, Edmundo spotted a caricature on the toilet wall and thought he recognised himself and one of his countless exes. Unfortunately, it was the very ex who had broken his heart. He resented Romario so much that, when they reunited on the pitch, he refused to pass him the ball for a time. Eventually, Edmundo fell out with the club's management after demanding the same pay as Romario. The world champion stayed at Vasco and won the title, while Edmundo moved to FC Santos and then Japan. 

    "They say he dreams of playing alongside me in the Seleção. My dream, however, is never to have to play with him again," Romario shouted after him. But in 2004, they met again at Fluminense. They did not become friends again, though they did start passing to each other once more. Romario scored twelve goals in seven matches they played together. The two could not get along, but they could not do without each other either. Perhaps nobody understood Edmundo as well as Romario did, and vice versa.

    With or without Romario, Edmundo went from escapade to scandal, from acts of violence to brawls, apart from that brief period between winning the Copa America with Brazil in 1997 and his trip to Rio for Carnival. In the season before his move to Fiorentina in Italy, he scored 29 times for Vasco da Gama but was also sent off seven times. Even in the 1997 Copa America final, he should have been sent off after hitting an opponent. Only coach Mario Zagallo's immediate substitution prevented the sending-off. 


  • Beer and schnapps for the monkey, fatal car accident

    TOPSHOT-SOC-CUP-FR98-CONCACAF-BRAZIL-EL SALVADOR
    AFP

    At the 1998 World Cup.

    He attacked referees, instigated mass brawls and, at one point, hired an entire circus for his son's first birthday. On its own, that might have passed as eccentric but well-intentioned.

    At the party, Edmundo gave one of the circus's chimpanzees beer and spirits until it was drunk. Animal welfare campaigners were furious, and they weren't alone. Edmundo later recreated the scene for a men's magazine photoshoot. 

    After a night of partying in December 1995, Edmundo caused a car crash that killed three people, including a 16-year-old female passenger in his pickup truck. Even that did not stop his behaviour.

    The precise circumstances of the crash remain unclear, but Edmundo was driving far too fast in a zone with a speed limit of 60. In 1999, he received a sentence of four and a half years in a semi-open prison regime, but to this day he has spent only two days in prison. The proceedings finally ended in 2011 because they had become time-barred. The lack of punishment by the state sparked numerous debates in Brazil about the supposed "Imunidade dos ricos" (immunity of the rich). Edmundo repeatedly expressed his deep regret to the victims' families and paid them large sums of money. He insists he can never forget what he did, but he never asked for forgiveness. 