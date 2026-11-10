He forced an entire government to yield: how Marcus Rashford showed what rebellion means in football

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hardly fits the image of a rebel. Unlike Eric Cantona, Mario Balotelli or Stefan Effenberg, his rebellion stems not from anger but from a memory.

In Wythenshawe, a deprived area of Manchester, his mother Melanie worked hard to raise five children.

Free school meals and food aid were essential. Rashford knows what it means not to have enough money: "Sometimes there was nothing to eat and we went to bed," he told the BBC.