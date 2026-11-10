He forced an entire government to yield: how Marcus Rashford showed what rebellion means in football

Rashford founded the Child Food Poverty Taskforce with businesses, supermarket chains and humanitarian organisations to put pressure on politicians and push for concrete measures to tackle child poverty. He then turned his attention to the government's Healthy Start scheme, which gives eligible families food vouchers for milk, fruit and vegetables. Alongside television chef Tom Kerridge, Rashford promoted the importance of a healthy diet.
Also in 2020, he launched a book club with Macmillan Children's Books to give disadvantaged children access to literature, a luxury he himself could not always afford as a child. "Being able to lose myself in books would have helped me: I want every child to be able to do that," he said.
His Rashford Rebellion extends beyond social issues to the fight against racism. After England lost the 2021 European Championship final, Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka faced racist abuse after missing their penalties.