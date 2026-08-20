‘We can be a great story’ - Frank Lampard on lessons from Chelsea and Everton, embracing underdog status and Coventry’s Premier League return
As the question ends, Frank Lampard pauses for half a second and smiles. “That’s a good question,” he says, because it is one he has considered often lately. Coventry City are now on the verge of returning to the Premier League, taking Lampard back to the top flight as a manager. It leaves him with plenty to prepare for - and just enough time to reflect on the unlikely path that brought him here.
How did a player synonymous with Premier League greatness end up leading a club back to the top flight after 25 years away? The answer, ultimately, comes down to lessons. Lampard and Coventry have learned plenty from their respective journeys, and both know there are more to come as they begin their next chapter together.
Coventry City’s return is a long-awaited one. Lampard’s less so. Still, it’s been three years since his nightmare 11-game stint as Chelsea's caretaker manager. So much has changed in those three years, and Lampard’s answer to the question is that he has, too.
So what’s different now?
“Many things,” Lampard tells GOAL with a smile. “I've gone into difficult jobs with a lot of high expectations and pressures, and I feel probably my main improvement myself has just been handling all that stuff and getting more balanced about it.
“You have to be ready for it. In the difficult times after a defeat, you have to be one that stays calm. When we're winning, and we were winning a lot last year, I'm the one that's getting least excited, in a way, to keep doing my job properly.”
Experience has taught Lampard not to ride those emotional swings quite so sharply.
“I'm probably better at doing that than I was seven years ago, because, when you're a young manager, every win feels amazing and every defeat is like the end of the world. I think if you can get that bit right, you give off a nice feeling of calmness to the players and they trust that you're the boss and you have it, that you're the first one that can carry those things.”
Lampard will have a lot to carry this season. History isn’t kind to promoted clubs. Over the past 10 Premier League seasons, 16 of 30 have gone straight back down. Twice in the past three seasons, all three promoted sides have been relegated at the first time of asking.
Lampard knows how unforgiving that transition can be. For much of his playing career, he was on the other side, part of the favorite expected to punish teams still finding their feet in the top flight.
So what is it like being on this side now? How does it feel to be an underdog? How does one of the Premier League’s all-time great winners approach a season in which victories will be harder to come by?
“You talk about stories. Underdog stories are always great stories,” he says. “I think the stories of recent Premier League teams, a lot of teams go up and come back down and they try again.
“We haven't got so much Premier League experience. We’ve come in a bit cold on that front, so if we can show and believe in ourselves and play to the level that I and we think we can, I think we can be a great story by just taking on this challenge with a lot of belief.”
The longer Lampard has spent at Coventry, the more he has come to appreciate the weight of that story.
“I've learned a lot about Coventry and the size of the club, the fan base, the story of 25 years out of the league. It's kind of added to the strength of what the story's been.”
Few could have imagined Lampard and Coventry’s stories colliding. When they did, it worked out as well as either side could have imagined. In Coventry, Lampard found a club willing to let him build on the lessons he’s learned from his prior stops and, more importantly, to build something better. In Lampard, Coventry found a manager with the gravitas and ability to get the club somewhere that it hasn’t been in two and a half decades. If the story ended with promotion, it would be the happiest of endings.
The story, though, is just beginning. Promotion closed one chapter, but the Premier League immediately changed the terms of the challenge. In some ways, Lampard and Coventry have been preparing for this journey, but the truth is that there’s nothing that can prepare a team for the challenges of the Premier League.
“It felt surreal for a little bit when we got up,” Lampard says with a smile, “and now it feels very real.”
LIFE’S LESSONS
Coventry City’s promotion last season was earned, and it was, for much of the run, dominant.
There was little doubt of where the club was headed. In the end, they waltzed into the Premier League on 95 points, 11 more than second-place Ipswich.
Perhaps it was the weight of ending Coventry’s 25-year absence, or simply the lessons Lampard had learned along the way. Whatever the reason, last season’s triumph felt different. For perhaps the first time in his career, he allowed himself to appreciate success while it was still unfolding.
“We had great cause for celebration at the end of the season, which we had to enjoy,” he says. “I've spent my life not enjoying moments and thinking about the next thing. This one I tried to enjoy because it felt like a big deal, and it had to be.”
Admittedly, he didn’t enjoy it for long. Eventually, as he says, reality hits. The moment the party ended and the trophy was put away for safekeeping, that reality set in. Lampard tried to take some time to enjoy the summer, particularly the World Cup, but he couldn’t help but think about all of the things, both little and big, he needed to do ahead of the next challenge.
“There was some fresh time to come away from the game a bit,” he says, “but in my role, you have to constantly think, ‘Okay, what's coming? How do we evolve? What do we need to do?’ It's been talking about recruitment through the summer, analyzing the Premier League a lot.”
What Lampard is analyzing looks a lot different these days. He can draw lessons from Derby, Chelsea and Everton, but none offers an exact blueprint for this challenge. This summer, he has reflected on those different challenges, and one of his big takeaways was that you can never fully be ready for them. Lampard’s managerial career, if you boil it down, is defined by his ability to learn on the go. That’s what’s gotten him here, at least.
“When I went into management at the time, I was doing some punditry,” he says, “and I wanted to be a manager somewhere down the line. It came very quickly, and some of that is a good thing, you know? You just take things on with a real big energy, and you just kind of go and get to it.
“If I look back now, I have learned from my different experiences: trying to get a promotion with Derby, trying to make the Champions League with a young team at Chelsea, trying to stay and keep Everton in the Premier League. They're all different challenges in different ways, and people can always kind of look at your career and go, ‘Well, he did well there, he didn't do so well there, he did well there’, and those things are good because you learn from them.”
Because of his profile, all eyes will be on Lampard this season. Those on the outside will be eager to see how much he’s learned and what kind of manager he can be in this particular situation, particularly with the knowledge of how wrong some of those prior situations went.
Lampard knows that, but he also hopes that, in the process, those on the outside learn something about the club he now calls home.
A PREMIER LEAGUE RETURN
The last time Coventry City were in the Premier League, Lampard was, too. He was just starting his journey, playing his final season at West Ham before signing for Chelsea that summer. The world knows what happened for him next: glory, trophies and legitimate icon status as one of English soccer’s most legendary players.
Coventry City? Well, they went in the opposite direction. As Lampard blossomed, the club he would one day manage floundered. Relegated in 2000-01 after 34 consecutive seasons in the top flight, the Sky Blues began a decades-long journey through the lower leagues. They spent 11 years treading water in the Championship before, after six seasons in the bottom half, they were finally banished to League One. Five seasons in League One led to another relegation. They rose from the fourth division in 2018 at the first time of asking and, from there, began the rise.
That rise culminated with last season's Championship title, one that completed one of English soccer's all-time great rebirths. With that rebirth, a club that many thought would never see the Premier League again made it back. Just as crucially, a generation of fans that never saw the Premier League to begin with will have that opportunity. It’s a fresh opportunity, and not just for the fans. This is new for the city, the supporters and for many of Lampard’s players, too.
“Some fans wouldn't have seen the Premier League,” Lampard says, “the young Coventry fans. A lot of our players don't have Premier League minutes in them. They've had careers, have been around the Championship or below, which is a good thing because they come up with a new energy to approach it. But I think, in my job, I do know the Premier League. I played in it for a long time. I've coached and managed in it, so my thing is to be very prepared and also to kind of relax the players.
“We're very fortunate to do this job. We all want to play at the top level and compete at the top level, so that in itself is a bit of a gift, but we don't want to let that gift slip through our hands. We have to take it head-on. I feel a good energy about the group and the football club. Our fans are so excited.”
Still, Lampard admits how much the league has changed. It’s ballooned into the sport’s biggest money-making enterprise in the 25 years since Coventry left. Even in the three years since Lampard last coached in the top flight, the game has changed. Tactics evolve, teams improve, the sport itself shifts - Lampard, more than most, knows that things move, and they move quickly.
“The Premier League, in terms of how teams are pressing, what bits of the game are really important, we analyzed that a lot this summer,” he says, “and we try to be very specific about how we train to be the best and where we need to be to be effective to get results. That challenge is going to be big for myself, my staff, and the players this year. So hopefully, my different experiences in those seven years have made me a better manager.”
Lampard and his team will see that challenge immediately, and they’ll see it at the highest level against the country’s best team.
'PLAYING THE CHAMPION STRAIGHT AWAY'
Arsenal away. The champions of the Premier League vs the champions of the Championship. Lampard remembers when he saw the news and, for a brief moment, he couldn’t believe the challenge the schedule makers gave his team. Welcome back to the Premier League, huh?
“When I found out it was Arsenal,” he says with a laugh, “I was like, ‘yeah, typical’.”
The more he’s thought about it, though, the more okay with it he’s become. It’s a challenge, yes, but it’s also an opportunity. What better way would there be to start the season than by defying some expectations against the league’s best team?
“I don't mind that,” Lampard says. “Arsenal on a Friday night with the world watching us? That's a great way to start it for us. We'll go in as underdogs, and I’ve got no problem with that. That's quite a positive motivation in a sense… I've got some Arsenal fan friends as well. They'll be there, and they'll be excited about their position. And that's what we're here for, right? We're just trying to be as ready as we possibly can be.”
Starting against Arsenal also forces everyone to confront reality. Coventry are not Arsenal. The two teams are playing different games this season. They have different goals, aims and measures of success. Coventry City’s measures have changed greatly. Last year, the goal was a title. This year? It’s survival.
“This is the best league in the world that we're moving to,” he says. “For all the enjoyment that we had last year, we want to give this a really good go. As the manager of the football club, it's my job to be very, very practical, very specific. How can we improve the squad? What are the challenges we've got ahead on the pitch?
“Firstly, we're playing the champion straight away, so we can't be sleeping. There's been a lot going on, but we are, as a football club and personally, very excited to get started.”
THE NEXT CHAPTER
Coventry City have already put together one hell of a story. Their fall was brutal. Their rise has been unexpected. Now, as the club returns to a Premier League far different from the one it left 25 years ago, much of the world will be hearing about Coventry for the first time. One of Lampard’s big hopes is that those outside the city become a bit more familiar.
“We're coming in cold. Hopefully, we can be that kind of nice underdog,” he says. “Even if you want us as a second team at the beginning, and then we can show you that we can be your main team, then that's great, too. We'll try and do that. I know that as a football club, we're trying to build those bridges.
“We're making up for a long time out of this Premier League. Even speaking to yourself here, these things, maybe a year or 18 months ago, there'd have been probably a little less interest in it. Let's hope we grow that interest as the club and take it a little bit worldwide, but it has to start with us on the pitch, obviously.”
Lampard hopes the story resonates and that a few new chapters are added, too.
So, by the end, what does he want this to look like? What does he hope people remember about Coventry City? About him?
“I hope we can use the positive nature of the story, because it's been a big deal,” he says. “It's made it quite a unique story here because of how it's been, and I think the players have latched onto that, and the fans. We're very connected as a football club, and that can be a real strength.
“We also have to understand the challenge is not going to be easy. There's going to be difficult moments, and I always talk about the spirit of this group. We have to maintain that through potential difficult moments. If we have that resilience, I believe in the talent of the team. I think we can be a team that surprises people.”