A catastrophic end to the 1997-98 campaign saw United blow a massive lead at the top of the Premier League to lose the title to Arsenal, finishing just one point behind the Londoners. United and Ferguson were in such disarray after the trophyless season that the manager almost quit.

A feud with chairman Roland Smith and chief executive Martin Edwards ensued as the latter feared that the Scot's recent rise to celebrity status had extinguished the fire within and that his passion for horse racing had become too much of a distraction.

"It happened so quickly. I felt Alex had taken his eye off the ball the previous season – he was reported to be at race meetings, although he’d likely argue it was the break from football he needed," Edwards said to FourFourTwo.

"I thought maybe we shouldn’t have lost the title, and we hadn’t won a trophy. We’d been winning trophies consistently, so it was to try to get him back on track."

Smith and Martins expressed their disappointment directly to Ferguson and, as most would expect of the fiery Govanite, he went ballistic.

"He praised my capacities as a manager but said my success at Old Trafford had made me a celebrity. I was not focusing on the job as much as I had done," Ferguson wrote in his autobiography.

"My new found interest in racehorses had obviously not gone down well.

"I could hardly believe what I was hearing but let them make their points before asking them: 'Do you want me to call it a day?'

"They both said 'no, no' quickly, insisting they were only trying to offer me advice."

"He was furious, saying: 'If that's what you think of me then get stuffed... I am resigning'. And off he went," Edwards told The Daily Mail. "I can't say I was particularly concerned as I thought he would come back."

Edwards accepted the resignation but was confident Ferguson would soon back down. By the end of the day, the manager had retracted his threat.

"Happily, I was right," said Edwards. "He had obviously had a word with somebody. It could have been his solicitor who would have told him that if he resigned he wouldn't be entitled to any money. But I don't know, I am speculating.

"But there is no point in worrying. If you feel it's the right thing to do - and I know it was - then you have to take the consequences. He was going to respond one way or the other and I would have been hugely unpopular had he walked."

It wasn’t the first time United and Ferguson had come close to splitting up. In 1990, after four years in charge, fans were screaming for him to be sacked. Edwards resisted the pressure and Ferguson delivered the FA Cup that year, his first trophy with the Red Devils.

The following season, they won the Cup Winners' Cup, beating Johan Cruyff's Barcelona in the final, and League Cup runners-up, going on to win that competition and the European Super Cup in the 1991-92 campaign. United won their first Premier League title under Ferguson the season after that, then in 1994 a League Cup final defeat to Aston Villa deprived them of a clean sweep of domestic trophies. Two years later, making a mockery of Alan Hansen’s famous "you can’t win anything with kids" comment, they claimed another league and cup double.

By the time Ferguson had exploded at Smith and Edwards, the ex-Aberdeen manager had become bulletproof at Old Trafford.

After the animosity died down, the Red Devils’ rejuvenation began with three significant signings. Towering defender Jaap Stam was signed from PSV for around £11 million, Dwight Yorke made the £13m move after a prolific period with Aston Villa and midfielder Jesper Blomqvist arrived from Parma. The trio added further strength to a side consisting of Andy Cole, Beckham, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville, among others, but the early signs were troubling.

After Arsenal humiliated them in the Charity Shield, United drew their first three games and slumped to 13th in the Premier League.