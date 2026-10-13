Eusebio, reggae festivals and USL's coolest clubs: How Vermont Green, Portland Hearts of Pine and Rhode Island FC are fueling New England's soccer boom

Of course, it has come with money. Yes, these are communal places where the tickets are inexpensive, and the beer is cheap. But savvy businesspeople are also involved.

Johnson is the model of the outlook. He announced back in 2019 that RIFC would play their inaugural season in a soccer-specific stadium in Pawtucket. Construction costs, outside funding, and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed things, but the stadium opened in 2025 to an official capacity of 10,500 - with scope for more to be added if need be. He cracked the formula, too, by making money off the stadium outside of RIFC games.

Centreville Bank has routinely played host to music festivals (including a reggae event in August). They have also put on international friendlies, professional lacrosse and American football. Boston Legacy played a handful of fixtures at the stadium, and announced in August that they will use it for the entire 2027 season while their ground is under construction. That helps both financially and in terms of eyeballs.

“Anything we do to turn the turnstile, especially well beyond what I'll call just that hardcore fan. That's the kind of stuff that I think pays long-term dividends in terms of growing that fan base,” Johnson said.

Portland appear to be on a similar path, announcing that they will open their own soccer-specific stadium in 2029. They will become one of a handful of USL League One teams to own the field on which they play, and said in a release that they plan on utilizing the facility as a ‘year-round gathering space’. That would make sense, too, as a women's team is on the way.

Vermont, although semi-pro, are flirting with a similar notion.

“The Portland Stadium news drops, and for me that's the best thing ever because it's another example for our community, our leaders, our municipality to look at and say, 'well, maybe we need our version of that,' maybe we need the 6,000-seat version of that,” Infurna said.

Of course, the prospect of expansion comes with the threat of losing authenticity. These things work because they exist at a micro-level. It’s what gives them feeling. It’s what makes them cool.

But owners and stakeholders argue that the support from the locals will always be there.

“What I've been really pleased with is the core level of support that we have. But then I think we had that support before we played in the stadium,” Johnson said.

And even if these places start to grow beyond their folksier roots, owners insist that they will never buy into the glitz of more familiar American sports.

“When you get exposed to a Vermont Green or a Portland Hearts of Pine, or a Rhode Island FC, you realize that there's something more than just sitting on your couch or sitting in the stands and watching with your 100-plus-dollar ticket,” Infurna said.

The future, then, is one of rivalry. Western Mass emerged from local disputes between rival Portuguese communities, and have since met Vermont twice in the USL League Two playoffs. Portland, RIFC and Vermont may all play in different divisions, but as USL looks towards a promotion-relegation model, there is a potential future where they are all competing against each other far more regularly.

And win, lose, or draw, those experiences will be shared by a region that just got it right - from a random statue of a Portuguese legend to mini communities embracing and shaping a captivating product.

“The future of New England's hotbed of soccer and this really bustling scene we have is going to be in rivalry. It's going to be in competing with each other on and off the pitch. But at the end of the day, I do think there's a world where our successes are shared as well,” Infurna said.