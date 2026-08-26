Cristiano Ronaldo is FINALLY taken down a peg! Ange Postecoglou showed elite managerial mettle with bold substitution of Al-Nassr superstar
"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Cristiano Ronaldo said in an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "I have my future all mapped out."
It's a good job that he does, because there's no guarantees that carrying on beyond the end of the 2026-27 campaign will be a viable option for the 41-year-old.
New Al-Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou did the unthinkable on Tuesday by treating Ronaldo like any other player. He made the bold call to take the Portuguese icon off at half-time when Al-Nassr were 2-0 down away to Al-Ettifaq, and a man down after an early red card for goalkeeper Bento.
The Saudi champions proceeded to stage an incredible second half comeback to win 3-2, with Sadio Mane scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time to sparks wild scenes of celebration that continued after the final whistle. Ronaldo chose not to be part of them, and in doing so stole headlines away from his team-mates, but that doesn't change the fact that Postecoglou made the right decision. It was refreshing to see football's greatest whiner finally taken down a peg.
Postecoglou's reputation took a major hit after his miserable 39-day spell in charge at Nottingham Forest, but he has just reminded everyone of his elite managerial mettle. If Ronaldo wants to sign off on a high note, he may have to change the habit of a lifetime and become a true team player, because he's now working for a coach who won't hesitate to put the club ahead of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
Change in status
No one is saying that Ronaldo is of no use for Al-Nassr - quite the contrary. He's been their top scorer in each of the last three seasons, winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot twice, and his goals were essential to their title triumph last season.
A striker's predatory instincts are the last thing to go, and Ronaldo showed again they remain sharp with a lovely turn and finish in Al-Nassr's second game of the new league season, a 4-0 win at Al-Riyadh. However, the days when Ronaldo would stand out as the best player on the pitch have long been a thing of the past.
Erik ten Hag was the first man to properly acknowledge his fading powers, benching the Manchester United legend during his ill-fated second spell at Old Trafford, and ex-Portugal head coach Fernando Santos did the same at the 2022 World Cup. But Ronaldo was given a reprieve after that tournament by Santos' successor, Roberto Martinez, and his free transfer to Al-Nassr ensured he regained 'top dog' status at club level, too.
The likes of Rudi Garcia, Luis Castro, Stefano Pioli and Jorge Jesus also pandered to Ronaldo's ego at Al-Awwal Park. He's been the centre of attention for the last four years at Al-Nassr, which is to be expected given the record-breaking contract he was handed by the club, but it's contributed to a lack of consistency for the team.
If they're to build on their 2025-26 title success and launch a proper assault on the Asian Champions League Elite, Al-Nassr can't keep relying on Ronaldo as the unchallenged leading man in every single game. Postecoglou's ruthless actions against Al-Ettifaq suggest he is fully aware of that, and he must stick with that hard-line stance in the face of inevitable internal and external pressure.
Difference-maker
Ronaldo was visibly furious as he headed for the tunnel at the interval after Al-Nassr's first-half surrender to Al-Ettifaq. He stormed off and gestured to the crowd with his arms wide, as if to say, 'what more can I do?'. That is classic Cristiano.
If he were capable of any meaningful self-reflection, frustration at himself should have been his first reaction. Leaving the pitch with jut seven touches, one shot on target and three completed passes to his name, Ronaldo would have been extremely fortunate to stay on. He was almost completely anonymous, and Al-Nassr carried little to no threat as a result.
Postecoglou made a proactive change by bringing Abdullah Al-Khaibari on in central midfield and moving Mane into Ronaldo's No.9 position. Al-Khaibari gave Al-Nassr the structural balance they were missing, and Mane brought dynamic mobility and high pressing that helped force Al-Ettifaq into mistakes.
Mane pulled Al-Nassr back into the game with a cool finish after racing onto a lovely Joao Felix pass in the 74th minute, and defender Abdulelah Al-Amri nodded home a corner from the Portugal international moments later to level the scoreline. In the final stages of the game, you'd have thought it was Al-Nassr playing with the extra man, such was their intensity, and when Mane slotted home their third, no one could argue they didn't deserve it.
It was moment of triumph that everyone should have been present for, but Ronaldo neglected to sit on the bench and support his team in the second half, and reportedly left the stadium entirely before the end of the contest. Those are not the actions of a real captain - you win and lose together.
Win at all costs
"My job is to try and help the players in every game with what I observe," Postecgolou told the media when asked about his decision to substitute Ronaldo. "And look, with Cristiano, we know he hasn't played a lot of football. So, with 10 men, to have him out there after 45 minutes - he did a great job for us in the first half - but we needed a different approach in the second half."
He added: "I think there's a bigger story today and that is that 10 men of Al-Nassr were unbelievable. That's all you should write about today. Everything else doesn't matter, because it doesn't matter what team [we have on the pitch]. If you see 10 men in those conditions for so long, from 2-0 down to come back, that's the only story."
The reality is that Ronaldo is always the biggest story at Al-Nassr, but Postecoglou handled this situation perfectly. He didn't fuel any notion of tension behind the scenes, protecting the club's prized asset in the process, while also making sure the players who won the match got the credit they were due.
It's exactly the kind of strong man-management that has made Postecoglou such a successful and popular figure in the game. He has a win-at-all-costs mentality and views everyone in the squad as equals. That's why Al-Nassr fought so hard to recover and secure their third successive victory of the season, and why Tottenham, Celtic, Yokohama F. Marinos and Brisbane Roar all won major trophies under the Australian tactician.
If he can add to his silverware haul in Saudi Arabia, and succeed longer-term in keeping Ronaldo grounded, Postecoglou will be a draw for the big European clubs again. On the flip side of the coin, if Ronaldo doesn't play ball, the final part of his illustrious career will be looked back on as a sad, embarrassing chapter.