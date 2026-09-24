‘When potential meets opportunity’ - How Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and a record teenage class are reshaping MLS
After the World Cup, MLS executives Luis Robles and Alecko Eskandarian went on a tour of top European clubs and academies.
The duo was there, in effect, on a fact-finding mission: talk to some of the best, learn from their experiences, and maybe share a little information of their own. It was a chaotic trip, one of long drives, long flights and countless hours of conversation with some of the best analytical minds of the European game.
“We want to learn. We just want to understand what makes them so good. Why are they so dominant? Why are they developing the world's best players? We don't have a world-class player yet. Yes, we have really, really good players, but no one's been up for the Ballon d'Or,” Robles told GOAL.
So, they sat on training grounds with club owners, watching academy teams practice and play. And when they returned, a little jet-lagged and a lot wiser, one weird fact stuck with Robles: they knew absolutely everything about every single MLS academy player Robles mentioned.
“They're like ‘we've been tracking these players for 12 to 18 months!’ They told us their strengths, they told us their areas of improvement, they talked about their profiles, they talked about ‘hey, this is where we think they can be,’” Robles explained.
It would seem to be a fine time to know who these kids are, too. At this rate, none of them will be a secret for long. MLS has gone through something of a teenage revolution this year. Only France, Brazil and Argentina have used more teenagers, and the gap is narrowing. More than 40 MLS Next Pro grads were called into national teams this window.
Many ask where this league is going - what its sole purpose truly is. The exact mission statement remains up for debate. But with stars like Cavan Sullivan, Zavier Gozo, Neil Pierre all breaking out, 2026 appears to be the year when the kids were allowed to play - and everyone won.
“We don't just want to win; we want to win with the right players. And now we're starting to see that in Major League Soccer,” Robles said. “There is going to be a point where we have world-class players, players that are competing for the Ballon d’Or. There is going to be a point where we're competing for the World Cup, and we're a real, real contender to win it.”
This is not, however, an overnight development. MLS has been gearing up to this for quite some time. But it is a testament to academies, coaches, and the oft-cited silver-bullet of international soccer, player development, that everything has come together this year. MLS evolved in a strange way in that its first teams got stronger before some academies even really existed. There were good senior sides, while youth soccer was either nonexistent or remarkably disorganized. For years, the youth landscape has been playing catch-up. And this year the balance has been struck for the first time.
'They're playing 18-year-olds'
First, the stats. As of Sept. 21, 84 teenagers have played in MLS this season - a new record. According to MLS, teenagers have also set single-season league records for goals, assists and total goal contributions, with weeks still remaining. They aren’t just getting more opportunities. They’re doing more with them.
Twenty-eight of the league’s 30 clubs have fielded a teenager at some point. The New York Red Bulls have deployed eight. Only France, Argentina and Brazil’s top flights have seen more teens deployed (and Brazil’s Serie A’s mark of 88 could well be surpassed by the end of the MLS season). Sixty of the teens have been American. Six are Canadian. But, combined, nearly 20 countries are represented. This is a global movement inside a regional league.
The names look pretty good, too. Of course, there are the headliners here. Sullivan is among the most talented 16-year-olds in world soccer. If he had broken into the Union’s first team at the start of the year, there would - no doubt - be some calls for his inclusion in the MVP conversation. He would certainly be an All-Star.
Others are also known commodities finally getting their moment: Julian Hall, Adri Mehmeti, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre. But there’s also Colorado’s Lucas Herrington, perhaps the best young central defender in MLS before he was flipped to the Premier League in August. The same goes for former Real Salt Lake star Zavier Gozo, now of Crystal Palace.
Those were, perhaps, always going to show up in any league. Athletes that good tend to find their way in some place. But they certainly came with a kind of risk that only MLS clubs are willing to take. More simply, it’s all well and good having this level of talent. But coaches have to be willing to trust the talent at their disposal.
“It's an unbelievable job that MLS is doing with giving the possibility to the young. The clubs, everyone, are giving the possibility to the 17- or 16-year-olds. They're playing 18-year-olds, and I think that is an amazing thing. That shows that it is very healthy and that we have amazing talent in the youth,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said earlier this week.
Current Red Bulls manager Michael Bradley had spent enough time with New York Red Bulls’ MLS Next Pro team to trust that former developmental standouts Hall, Mehmeti and Matthew Dos Santos were prepared for first team action. Still, that didn’t mean it didn’t come with considerable risk to throw all three into his first starting XI of the season. Hall scored twice. Mehmeti assisted one of them. Dos Santos held his own for an hour. RBNY won their season opener 2-1. That was kind of an inflection point that set the tone for the season- league-wide.
“We always say success is when potential meets opportunity,” Red Bulls’ Academy Director Sean McCafferty explained. “And that's what happened. The three boys started against Orlando. It could have gone vastly different. We could have been thumped… But I find in my time here, there's been lots of players who have always been good enough, and it's just the opportunity wasn't there.”
Bradley is one of a handful of coaches who have had few qualms throwing youngsters into the fire. He was once a kid given a chance in MLS. He was also a youth coach before he took over a senior side. McCafferty thinks that’s little coincidence. Other managers have done the same - and seen some tidy results.
“You're starting to see a lot of coaches in the league that have either come through academies, second team, or even international teams. They have more of a connection to younger players and a better understanding of them. You've seen it with New England and some young players coming through. And obviously, Philadelphia, now that Ryan's [Richter] is there, Cavan and Neil Pierre are playing more,” McCafferty said.
There’s also the more obvious reality: the average American player that MLS academies are churning out is simply better than ever before. It’s easy to trust someone when the quality is there. In the past, teams had called upon either reserve sides that got little attention or former college players who couldn’t quite cut it for minutes. Now, there is ample talent in academies to hold their own at the top levels of the American game.
“I will not say that the players are better. It's not about that, but the amount. It's been more and more, and I think it's part of the process. You know, like the pool starts to expand, and because the pool is expanding, you will find more and more talent,” FC Dallas Director of Scouting Leo Baldo told GOAL.
'They're locked and loaded'
It helps, too, that there is now a recognizable pathway from the academy into first team football. At the start of the season, there were 183 homegrown players - those promoted from a club’s academy - on MLS rosters. More have been added since then. Real Salt Lake have penned nearly 50 homegrown players.
All of that amounts to a pipeline- a system in which youngsters know they will probably get a chance to play if they prove themselves.
“They come more prepared mentally because they've seen others doing the same pathway. For them, in their minds, it's like yes, I can do it because my other mates here were doing the same. They played U13, U14. At some point, they went to the second team, and then they played for the first team,” Baldo said.
That impact has been tangible for some of the biggest stars in MLS.
“If you ever need a conversation or some feedback or some criticism, you have people around you and a great support system,” Sullivan told GOAL.
In truth, the wheels have been in motion for a while here. Restrictive salary structures often mean that coaches cannot go and spend big on top foreign talent. If teams invest, it really has to be on their own.
League officials also highlight changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for recent improvement. In 2020, matchday rosters were expanded from 18 to 20 players - and that number stayed the same in subsequent years. Young players were brought in to fill gaps back then. And they have stuck around since.
“You run the numbers, you look at the analysis, and you look at the number of young players that were making the game day roster pre-COVID and then after COVID, it's very different. And I think a lot of that has been really beneficial to being able to provide younger players with opportunities on the field,” Ali Curtis, President of MLS Next Pro (MLSNP), said.
And even if they’re not playing every week, that exposure to a first team environment is, no doubt, helpful.
“In that environment, these young players are picking it up. They're learning, such that when they get their opportunity, they're ready to go. They're locked and loaded. I think it's important,” Curtis said.
'Can you adapt?'
Yet that does little to answer the question of knowing when a teenager is ready. The truth is, multiple scouting directors told GOAL, it’s impossible to predict how a youngster will fare once introduced to an MLS game.
“We always say the football's not that different. It's just quicker in smaller spaces. And then, can you adapt? Can the brain think quicker? Can you execute technically on a more consistent basis? Turning the ball over is punished more at the higher level. So, the players who can adapt the quickest are normally the ones who stay,” McCafferty explained.
Perhaps the key difference, then, is that MLS clubs now have a place where they can truly trust teenage talent to develop - away from the spotlight but in a professional environment. MLS Next Pro (MLSNP) launched its first class in 2022. But perhaps 2026, with four years of figuring itself out as a top reserve league, was the season where it truly came together. Both the level and the stats have improved. Nearly 300 MLSNP players have penned MLS contracts. Nearly 1,500 MLS NEXT academy players have played in MLSNP.
There’s a global impact, too.
The league sent 19 of its graduates to the World Cup this summer. That might seem like a handful, but when you consider that the setup has been around for four years - and is a vessel for developing kids - it’s an impressive tally. The USMNT’s starting right back, Alex Freeman, played 70 times in the league before being shuttled to Orlando City’s senior side - and now Villarreal.
“We need to find more Alex Freemans. In the next couple of years, there's going to be plenty of Alex Freemans. But it's great that we now have so many examples that we can point to because proof of concept starts to break down those walls,” Robles said.
The Red Bulls, which won the Next Pro league with Bradley in the dugout in 2025, have used the youth setup as an ideal forum for talent to develop. The average age of their MLSNP side is 18, making them markedly younger than the rest of the league. Mehmeti captained the team at 15.
“We believe the biggest accelerator for development is the quicker you can play with and against men, the quicker you can get ready for the next step. MLS Next Pro provides that,” McCafferty explained.
It is perhaps of little coincidence that the last three winners - RBNY 2, Philadelphia and North Texas SC (FC Dallas’s affiliate) - have all come from MLS clubs that are willing to promote young talent.
“The pathway and the system is working well, where young players are developed locally. They have an opportunity to compete, develop, learn, and play in the first team. And MLS Next Pro is a big part of that,” Curtis said.
'That's why they make the investment'
So, where does that position MLS worldwide? It is one thing to be a forum for letting the kids play. But what it actually means is a little harder to define. Well, for one, it’s a good thing for transfer business. MLS has established itself as a smart shuffler of talent to Europe. It made $218 million in outbound transfers this summer. A handful of them were expensive teenagers or recent MLS academy graduates, sent to the upper echelons of European soccer.
“One of the biggest sources of revenue for our clubs is to sell the players. In order to sell the player, you have to have the player on the field. In order to have the player on the field, you've got to give them the space to make mistakes, to learn, to improve, to develop,” Robles said.
It’s certainly part of the reason why Robles and Eskandarian found that so many of their top talents were known commodities by European giants.
More broadly, though, this teenage revolution of sorts offers hope for the future. If there is a blueprint for international success at major tournaments, then it starts with investing in youth.
“[France] built Clairefontaine (their national youth training facility) in '88, and they're like, ‘in 15 years, we're going to win the World Cup’. They won it 10 years later, before their timeline,” Robles said.
That team was defined by, among others, a French-Algerian kid named Zinedine Zidane, who had benefited from France’s focus on youth football. Twenty years later, a second generation of Clairefontaine grads won the World Cup; Kylian Mbappe was the breakout star of the tournament.
It’s even more important on an individual club level. In a conversation with a top European club, Robles found that player development was far more important than winning throughout youth soccer.
“They said, ‘If it means at 14 years old, we're not winning, but we have the right players. It's going to be fine. If it means that at 16 years old, we're not winning, but we have the right players.’ It's going to be fine, because the whole goal is for them to arrive at the first team, and that's why they make the investment,” Robles added.
Spain did a similar thing, launching a national training center and ushering a new era of talent into their league in 2000. They won the World Cup in 2010. U.S. Soccer opened their national center in Atlanta earlier this year. The USMNT are currently training there. And with the domestic league ticking away, major success could yet follow. Until then, it’s a matter of patience.
“We just have to continue to be diligent with it,” Robles said.