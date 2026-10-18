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Bayer 'Neverkusen': How football's most cursed club threw away a treble after thrilling fans around Europe

Klaus Toppmoller turned Leverkusen into arguably the most attractive sides in Europe during the early 2000s, but they failed to get their hands on a single piece of silverware

Mark Doyle

  • Former Bayer Leverkusen striker Dimitar Berbatov was once asked if the spectacular nature of Zinedine Zidane's winner in the 2002 Champions League final softened the blow of losing the game in Glasgow. "F*ck no!" the Bulgarian replied. "It didn't soften anything!

    "I was right behind Zinedine Zidane as he watched the ball drop and sometimes you can feel that a goal is coming, that Zidane’s going to catch the ball the way he caught it. But I just thought, 'No, please no!'"

    Berbatov's desperation was understandable, because Zidane's stunning volley simply piled more misery on a brilliant Bayer team that had already finished as runners-up in both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. "I am proud of what we have achieved this season," coach Klaus Toppmoller told reporters at Hampden Park. "We have come second again, but if someone had said we would be in the Champions League final when we started, they would have been considered mad.

    "I think what we have achieved has been almost impossible given the problems we have had. But you don't always get the rewards you deserve in football, and nobody knows that better than us after what we have been through."

    Indeed, arguably no team has ever suffered more disappointment in such a short space of time than 'Neverkusen', the seemingly cursed club that went into the final month of the 2001-02 campaign dreaming of a treble, only to end up in the nightmare scenario of having absolutely nothing to show for their efforts...

  • 'Football maniac'

    Bayer Leverkusen v Breman
    Getty Images Sport

    It didn't take long for the eccentric Toppmoller to make an impact at the BayArena

    Toppmoller had only arrived at the BayArena the previous summer and was considered a risky replacement for Berti Vogts, the Germany legend who had been sacked despite securing qualification for the Champions League via a fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga. Despite the good work Toppmoller had done in previous jobs at Bochum and second-tier Saarbrucken, he was unproven at the very highest level, while there were also doubts over whether a chain-smoker with a fondness for a drink was really the right man to lead Leverkusen.

    Toppmoller dismissed concerns over his character and credentials by saying, "I'm a football maniac. Others have red and white cells in their blood. I've got little footballs!" And he was also determined to silence his critics, particularly his predecessor.

    "Vogts was a pundit on TV at the time and at the start of the season he said we’d finish seventh in the Bundesliga. He said, 'They've got no chance for championship or Champions League!'" Toppmoller later told The Mirror.

    He refused to make any precise predictions himself but, in his very first press conference, told the club's fans, "I can assure you that we will be successful and exciting to watch" - and there were certainly legitimate grounds for optimism.

    Despite losing Robert Kovac to Bayern Munich, Leverkusen had managed to keep a relatively strong squad intact, and it quickly became clear that Toppmoller was the ideal man to get the best out of the talent at his disposal. Bayer made a blistering start to the Bundesliga season, taking 36 points from a possible 42 during a fantastic 14-game unbeaten run in which they seduced the purists with their thrilling brand of attacking football.

    Five defeats around the turn of the year appeared to derail their title challenge, but Leverkusen responded with another undefeated streak that propelled them five points clear of Borussia Dortmund with just three games to go. By that stage, Toppmoller's thrilling team had already secured a spot in the DFB-Pokal final and, far more significantly, reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

    In truth, Bayer had looked nothing like European Cup contenders during a 4-0 loss to Juventus in their first game of the second group phase, with Bianconeri boss Marcello Lippi admitting afterwards that he "never imagined the game against Leverkusen would be so easy".

    "That really annoyed me," Toppmoller admitted years later to Werkself Magazine, "and I swore he'd get his comeuppance in Leverkusen. We won 3-1 and my first sentence at the press conference was: I never imagined it would be so easy against Juve!" The following week, Leverkusen beat a very strong Deportivo La Coruna side at the Riazor to finish top of a group that also contained Arsenal, as well as Juve.

    Even then, a Bayer team that had beaten Barcelona in the first group stage were considered rank outsiders going into the quarter-finals - but this was not a side short on star quality.

  • Bucking the trend

    Toppmoller Ballack Leverkusen 2002
    Getty Images

    Toppmoller's man-management allowed him to get the best out of star man Ballack

    Hans-Jorg Butt was an outstanding goalkeeper (and a mean penalty-taker!), while Jens Nowotny and Lucio made for a wonderfully complementary centre-half pairing that was also expertly protected by Carsten Ramelow in front of the back four.

    Going forward, full-back Diego Placente and winger Ze Roberto "made everyone in Europe dizzy", as Toppmoller put it, with their pace and trickery down the left flank, while Yildiray Basturk provided the ammunition for the chosen centre-forward - be it Berbatov, Ulf Kirsten or Oliver Neuville, three forwards with different skillsets.

    Leverkusen's top scorer, and key player, though, was Michael Ballack. The multi-talented midfielder was 25 at the time and performing at the absolute peak of his powers. "Looking back," Ballack told Leverkusen's official site, "it was definitely my most important season, but also maybe the best of my career."

    Toppmoller had been key in that regard, and not just in terms of his tactics, which afforded Ballack the freedom to get forward as much as possible. It emerged during the winter break that the much-coveted Germany international was going to join Bayern on a free transfer at the end of the season, and certain supporters unsurprisingly turned against Ballack as a result. Toppmoller, though, stood steadfastly by his star man.

    "Many other coaches might have behaved differently in that situation," the former Chelsea ace said. "It's not always a given that you back a player who is leaving the club and is treated more critically in the press than before. Toppi always clearly said what he believed in, even if that meant bucking the trend. And players notice if the coach is genuine. Toppi backed me up both within the club and outside. That meant there was calm, which was very important to me and the team."

    Ballack repaid Toppmoller's unwavering support with Herculean displays during Leverkusen's historic run to the Champions League final. He scored twice as Bayer beat Liverpool 4-3 on aggregate in the last eight, while he was also on target in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final showdown at Old Trafford.

    As far as Toppmoller was concerned, the performance at 'The Theatre of Dreams' was Leverkusen's best of the entire season, as it perfectly showcased his adventurous footballing philosophy, which transformed a team previously disliked in Germany for being owned by a pharmaceutical company into the toast of European football.

    "The Manchester United fans honoured our performance with a standing ovation - it was a fantastic experience," he enthused. "Of course, We were then incredibly lucky [to draw 1-1] at home in the second leg, as Manchester United were the better team. Placente even headed the ball off the line just before the end of the game,

    "But [when the final whistle blew], there was no holding back for me. It was madness, we were in the final. I ran onto the pitch and I could have hugged the whole world!"

  • 'We were the better side'

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE-MADRID-LEVERKUSEN
    AFP

    Leverkusen played their part in a tight final in Glasgow, but it was ultimately decided by Zidane's moment of magic

    The only problem for Toppmoller after sneaking past United on the away goals rule was that by that stage of the season, Leverkusen were already starting to show signs of wear and tear, with back-to-back losses, at home to Werder Bremen and away to Nurnberg, having already allowed Dortmund to overhaul them at the top of the Bundesliga.

    Leverkusen did manage to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1 in their final fixture, on May 4, 2002, thanks to a Ballack brace, but Dortmund defeated Bremen by the same scoreline to take the title by a solitary point, and consign 'Neverkusen' to a fourth second-placed finish in just six seasons.

    Consequently, the pressure had been ramped up on Toppmoller's team going into the DFB-Pokal final against Schalke the following weekend, and it proved far too heavy a burden for them to bear in Berlin. Despite taking the lead at the Olympic Stadium through Berbatov, they were 4-1 down by the time Kirsten pulled a goal back with just over a minute of normal time remaining.

    Leverkusen's double disappointment meant that the entire season suddenly hinged on upsetting Madrid in the Champions League final on May 15. Bild wrote at the time, "It must not be that this great team is left empty-handed at the end. That cannot be the will of the football gods..."

    Toppmoller openly admitted beforehand, though, that Vicente Del Bosque's 'Galacticos' were "better than Leverkusen at everything" - and the unavailability of two hugely influential players, Nowotny and Ze Roberto, through injury and suspension, respectively, came as a hammer blow to a squad that was already low on confidence after bottling the Bundesliga.

    As a result, there were very real fears that Leverkusen might crumble after the concession of an eighth-minute goal at Hampden that enraged Toppmoller. "In the preparation for the match, I talked until I was blue in the face about throw-ins from Roberto Carlos. We knew about them," he fumed. "And then we were caught out by a throw-in that led to Raul scoring to make it 1-0."

    However, Lucio, the brilliant Brazilian centre-back who had scored the decisive goal in the dramatic quarter-final win over Liverpool, levelled the match just six minutes later, and even after Zidane restored Real's advantage just before the break with his wonder-strike, the underdogs kept coming.

    "We were fitter than Real Madrid, which was strange," Ballack claimed. "We were down to the bare bones in the semi-final second leg against Manchester United but, two weeks later, we felt fully refreshed in the final. You can't always explain everything in football. But when I remember the last half-hour against Madrid, they were dead on their feet and we absolutely dominated the game. If we'd have levelled then, I'm sure we would have gone on to win in extra-time."

    As it was, though, Madrid held on to claim their second European Cup in three seasons, while Toppmoller was left with the thankless task of trying to pick up players shattered by three traumatic setbacks: "My first thought after the Champions League final was: 'Damn it, we should have won the game as we were the better side'. But then I said to the team in the dressing room that they’d had a brilliant run. At that time we were playing the most attractive football in Europe. And we gained a lot of appreciation abroad."

    It ultimately didn't count for the much, at least not in the eyes of his employers. Before Glasgow, Leverkusen sporting director Reiner Calmund had said that "You are worth nothing in this world without a title", so Toppmoller's dismissal in February 2003, after a poor run of results, maybe shouldn't have come as that much of a surprise to outside observers.

    All that really mattered to the powers that be at the BayArena was shedding their 'Neverkusen' nickname, particularly as Ballack subsequently admitted that the club's history of failure weighed heavily on the players during the title run-in. Toppmoller, nonetheless, remains proud of his spell at the BayArena, and says he has no regrets about how it played out.

    "I don't yearn for any lost titles," he said. "When I was young I always said: I'm not interested in trophies, I want to give people attractive matches. Football should be inspiring. And that's what we achieved back then."

    Clearly, that didn't take the edge off failing to collect a single piece of silverware, as Berbatov made clear in no uncertain terms, but while Toppmoller's Leverkusen may not have been successful, they were undeniably exciting to watch, and maybe there's a victory in that fact.