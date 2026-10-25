Goals, goals and more goals - if you were a U.S. men's national team star playing abroad, there were goals to be had.

Some came from familiar faces, names like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah. All three helped make the difference in statement wins in some of Europe's top leagues. All three players have been playing at that level for quite a while. This wasn't their first weekend in that goalscoring spotlight.

For one USMNT star, it was. Alex Freeman opened his La Liga account to help Villarreal to victory. Surprisingly, Freeman and Weah weren't even the only right-backs to score as Joe Scally continued his offensive breakout with the week's most aesthetically-pleasing finish.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend, headlined by all of the finishes across Europe...