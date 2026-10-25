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Americans AbroadGetty/GOAL

Americans Abroad: Alex Freeman’s La Liga first and Joe Scally’s stunner lead USMNT goal rush as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie strike

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, headlined by Freeman's big moment.

Ryan Tolmich

  • Goals, goals and more goals - if you were a U.S. men's national team star playing abroad, there were goals to be had.

    Some came from familiar faces, names like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah. All three helped make the difference in statement wins in some of Europe's top leagues. All three players have been playing at that level for quite a while. This wasn't their first weekend in that goalscoring spotlight.

    For one USMNT star, it was. Alex Freeman opened his La Liga account to help Villarreal to victory. Surprisingly, Freeman and Weah weren't even the only right-backs to score as Joe Scally continued his offensive breakout with the week's most aesthetically-pleasing finish.

    GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend, headlined by all of the finishes across Europe...

  • Freeman nets first La Liga goal

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    DeFodi Images

    Alex Freeman is officially a La Liga goalscorer after finding the back of the net for the first time this weekend.

    As it turns out Alex Freeman's rise wasn't meteoric; it's steady. And, somehow, it's continuing, too.

    Freeman had his latest marquee moment on Saturday as he scored his first La Liga goal, netting a crucial equalizer in a game that ended as a wild Villarreal win over Valencia. With his side down 1-0, Freeman popped up with a perfectly-placed header, kickstarting a comeback that included another Villarreal goal and a red card to a player on either side.

    The goal was nice, of course, but it's also the latest in a long-line of improved performances from the young fullback. He was a standout for the USMNT during the international break, and he showed what his speed could do with a crucial tackle against Real Madrid star Yan Diomande shortly after. Now he has a goal, too, to continue the most eventful month of his professional career.

    And, based on that month, the best is still yet to come. Freeman is getting better and this weekend's big moment is further proof of that fact.

  • Scally's breakout attacking season continues

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    Jan Huebner

    Joe Scally continues a breakout season from a goalscoring perspective.

    With Freeman and Sergino Dest as competitors, Joe Scally has become something of a forgotten man at right-back. The knock on him has always been there: he needs to do more going forward.

    Well, Scally was a Man of the Match contender in Borussia Monchengladbach's 3-2 win over Stuttgart, and that was because of his attacking output.In the win, Scally had both a goal and an assist, netting Gladbach's first before setting up the winner.

    The goal was stunning. With Gladbach down a goal, Zento Uno fired a shot at goal, or, more accurately, at Scally. The American redeflected the shot with a backheel flick, leaving Stuttgart goalkeeper Dennis Seiman totally helpless as Gladbach equalized in the 38th minute.

    After Scally's side took the lead just after halftime, the fullback provided an assist on what turned out to be the game-deciding goal. The American set up Wael Mohya, who himself had a goal and assist in the away win.

    For Scally, this wasn't a one-off. It was his second goal in two weeks and his third goal of the season. He now has three goals in 507 minutes. For comparison, entering this season, he had three goals since 2022. Goal output alone won't get him a bigger role with the USMNT, but it's a heck of a start for a player who, at just 23, is continuing to evolve.

  • Pulisic and McKennie score in Serie A

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    Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

    Both Pulisic and McKennie scored goals to keep their teams in the title race.

    Both Pulisic and McKennie have been mainstays with the USMNT for some time. Both will also have a point to prove the next time they're back in camp. And, finally, both always have points to prove at their respective clubs, and they did just that this weekend by scoring.

    McKennie found the back of the net first, scoring the first goal in Juventus' 2-0 win over 10-man Lecce. It was his first goal of the season, and it was a crucial one for a Juventus team that had been struggling a bit in Serie A entering this weekend's matches. Even with the win, they're still eight points off league-leaders Inter and second-place Lazio but, thanks to McKennie's goal, they're closer than they could have been.

    Pulisic and Milan, meanwhile, are chasing, too. The American star helped that chase by scoring the opener in Sunday's match against Udinese. The finish came in three parts, with the first being the awareness from Pulisic and Luka Modric as Udinese were caught napping after a free kick was awarded. The second was Pulisic's touch, which was a perfect one on Modric's ball over the top. And then the third: the finish, which was the easiest of the three.

    A good day, then, for the USMNT's big names in Serie A, as well as the clubs that they represent.

  • Morris leads the charge as Boro run rampant

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    Action Plus

    Aidan Morris helped Boro solidify their place atop the Championship.

    Middlesbrough ran rampant against Bolton Wanderers. It finished 5-1 at Bolton. For the home fans, it was an ugly one.

    For Boro, though, it was a heck of a day, and that includes the team's American stars.

    Aidan Morris was the best of the bunch as he scored the first of Boro's five goals. Additionally, he ran the show in midifeld as he often does, winning all four of his duels while racking up defensive stats. He wasn't alone, of course, as midifeld partner Sebastian Berhalter was solid as well in the center of the park. As for Max Arfsten, he got a 21-minute runout at the end to bask in the blowout win.

    The win has Boro atop the Championship with a two-point lead and, thanks to the blowout scoreline, with a nice little lead on goal difference, too. Boro are cruising and, on Friday, it was Morris' day to be the star of the show from a USMNT perspective.

  • Moments you might have missed

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    PsnewZ

    Tim Weah scored a crucial goal for Marseille while Tyler Adams and Bournemouth put a hurting on Manchester United.

    + Tim Weah scored a goal to help lead Marseille to a victory in a back-and-forth 4-3 triumph over Le Havre.

    + Tyler Adams and Bournemouth beat up Manchester United in a 3-0 win that continues the crisis at Old Trafford.

    + Antonee Robinson picked played all 90 minutes to help Fulham earn a 1-0 victory at Coventry City.

    + Chris Richards played all 90 minutes as Crystal Palace's struggles continued in a 2-0 loss to Newcastle.

    + It was an ugly day for Bayer Leverkusen as they fell, 3-0, to Hoffenheim. Malik Tillman played 49 minutes.

    + Gio Reyna and Starsbourg struggled, too, in a 3-0 loss to Rennes.

    + Sergino Dest and PSV earned a 1-1 draw with Feyenoord that added further intrigue to the Eredivisie title race.

    + Brenden Aaronson and Leeds United couldn't find the goal they needed in a 0-0 draw at Sunderland.

    + Cole Campbell played the final eight minutes of Elversberg's lopsided 4-0 loss to RB Leipzig.

    + Mark McKenzie and Toulouse kept a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Troyes.

    + George Campbell captained West Brom through a 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

    + Jack McGlynn started on the right wing for Stoke while Luca Bombino started at left-back. Both played all 90 minutes in a scoreless draw at home against Bristol City.

    + Santiago Castaneda played 90 minutes in Paderborn's 1-0 win over Hamburg.

    + Charlie Kelman scored a goal for Charlton, but it wasn't enough to make a difference in a 3-1 loss to Norwich.

    + Cameron Carter-Vickers played the final 17 minutes in Celtic's 2-1 win over Hibernian.