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Americans Abroad 1-1 GOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have a point to prove as Gio Reyna looks to build on USMNT revival

The international break offered promise for some outsiders and highlighted the need for the regulars to prove they can still perform.

Tom Hindle

  • This international break lasted forever.

    It's hard to believe that the last domestic football match we all consumed was on Sept. 20. Back then, Man City had not publicly been found guilty of 114 financial breaches. The USMNT were still facing all sorts of skepticism thanks to a young roster and uncertain state following the World Cup exit. Jose Mourinho was showing up to press conferences with printouts of refereeing decisions. And Cristiano Ronaldo was still very much a harmonious Portuguese National Team player.

    How things can change, eh?

    The football world has kind of blown up since then. Yet while everything else sort of burns, the USMNT outlook is pretty good. Manager Mauricio Pochettino now has something resembling roster depth, and his big names - once certain stars - have something to prove. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

    It helps, too, that they are all playing for their clubs this weekend. So, with that, GOAL looks at the games ahead for some of the top Americans Abroad...

  • Christian Pulisic needs a big game

    AC Milan v US Lecce - Serie A 2026/27
    Getty Images Sport

    Pulisic will look to continue his run of form after finding the net in Milan's final game before the international break.

    Right then, Christian, time to show us what you can do. There are a few caveats here: Pochettino was always going to call up a bunch of young guys for the USMNT’s first post-World Cup camp, with only friendlies on the schedule. Pulisic is also coming off back-to-back injuries and only just returning to form for Milan. And yes, he remains the U.S.’s best player.

    But his status as a singular star in a team full of "meh?" Well, that has certainly changed after breakthrough performances from players like Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall. In fact, there is a sneaking suspicion that Pulisic's spot in the national team might not be as steady as it once was. So, how to prove otherwise? Well, there are a few options here. The first and most obvious is to impress Pochettino when he is inevitably called in to the squad for the Nations League games next month. That would make sense. But there are nine Milan games before them, including a tricky Europa League tie and the small matter of the Milan derby. Have fun with that.

    The immediate priority, though, has to be Sassuolo on Sunday. They managed a good result by beating a middling Juventus right before the international break, and are certainly nothing to be sniffed at. But if Milan are to show that they have turned things around under manager Ruben Amorim, then these are the kind of teams that have to be beaten. Amorim is unbeaten in his first five Serie A games as manager. This would be a fine opportunity to make it six. A win would be even better, and Pulisic is central to that effort.

  • Weston McKennie to find his place?

    FBL-EUR-C3-JUVENTUS-NIJMEGEN
    AFP

    McKennie has struggled with injury after establishing himself as a key piece for Juve last year.

    It's been a weird season for Weston McKennie thus far, who has played just three games in all competitions for Juventus after impressing so, so much for the U.S. at the World Cup. He was one of the stars of that team, and was mightily unfortunate to miss the early part of September after picking up an injury in training.

    The good news? He's now back. A solid 70 minutes or so in a friendly on Oct. 2 showed he is ready to play football again, and Luciano Spalletti has always retained faith in the versatile midfielder. Mauricio Pochettino once described Juve as "McKennie and 10 others." That was perhaps a tad hyperbolic, but it also wasn't wrong.

    So, McKennie is fit again. And the opponent? Cagliari, currently fourth in the league after starting the campaign with four wins out of five. In reality, this is a midtable team that Juve should see off. But those pesky Sunday evening fixtures can present all sorts of problems.

  • Can Gio Reyna's USMNT form translate?

    United States v Mexico - International Friendly
    Getty Images Sport

    Reyna impressed for the U.S. during the international break, and might have found a long term home at Strasbourg.

    Gio Reyna truthers, stand up.

    Those who always claimed that Reyna is the most talented player on this U.S. roster might be a little bit vindicated at the moment. Yes, Cavan Sullivan grabbed all of the headlines for his showings during the far-too-long international window. But Reyna was a tidy sort of constant. He appeared in all four games, played at least 45 minutes in all of them, came away with two assists, and served as connective tissue for Pochettino's midfield.

    Perhaps this is the role that suits him best. Let a bunch of guys do the running around him, and Reyna can do the fun dribbly and passing stuff in between. Get it right, and it becomes a compelling formula. Strasbourg, his new club, have, to an extent, figured that out. Their three-man midfield is basically two hard runners and Reyna to fill the gaps and connect with the front line. Using him as more of a floating No. 8 - like a really, really, really weird Luka Modric - has been a decent formula for the Ligue 1 side, who are a decent mid-table outfit who can score goals for fun when they're clicking.

    And Nice are a decent target. They have been gutted of some of their best players over the past few years, and narrowly avoided relegation in the 2025-26 season. This campaign, they have won just one of their first five and have scored just three goals. This could be a good one for Reyna.

  • Chris Richards faces his old manager

    Crystal Palace FC v KKS Lech Poznan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD1
    Getty Images Sport

    Richards has played every minute in the Premier League for Palace so far this season.

    Oliver Glasner worked wonders for Chris Richards at Crystal Palace. Here was a center back with tons of raw talent who really just needed to be empowered. Glasner's back-three system simultaneously highlighted Richards' strengths and gave him space to improve. Basically, the remit was "go win headers and be a bit more brave in your passing."

    And that's what Richards did. He went from the American who faced tons of skepticism from snobby English fans to the guy who fit in. Glasner leaving for Nottingham Forest was an immense blow. Yet Richards has settled nicely under new manager Pierre Sage. He has played every minute in the Premier League, and it certainly helps that the new boss also favors a system with three central defenders.

    On Sunday, he will reunite with his former boss, when Palace take on a Nottingham Forest side still figuring it out a bit. Richards will hope it's as low-scoring as possible - in the best way.