Adam Przybek: Nuneaton to Takeo Province and life as a professional footballer in Cambodia

“In the English system, you end up just as a goalkeeper. If you don't get that break early on, you're kind of just knocking around, you end up going around the leagues. I had a little bit of bad luck, should have signed a new deal at Ipswich, Paul Lambert got sacked, Paul Cook came in, released everyone. I went to Wycombe as a number two, for whatever reason they didn't offer a new contract there. Then I was going to Stevenage, went to Walsall, and I was just a number two, I wasn't really getting my break. And after my spell at Stevenage, I'd always said to my agent at the time that I want to try something more. To me football's about more than just playing football, there's life and you can travel the world with it, which is what I've really done now.

“The opportunity came up to go to Poland. The agent that took me there made me realise that agents are not always trustworthy. He promised me ‘you're number one, you're going to be playing half a season here, you'll be in the top league in Poland after six months’. Signed my contract there, and then the goalkeeper that had been there for the previous year signed a new deal two days after. So I called him and said, ‘what's happening here?’ But anyway, it was just the case of wanting to experience something new. Obviously, I've got Polish roots. And to be honest the whole experience off the pitch was amazing. I remember coming home and meeting friends and they said, ‘you're not the same person that you were when you left’. And I said, ‘well, of course not’. You rock up in a small town on the east side of Poland and you make things work. You've just got a suitcase, you have to find an apartment. I learned the language.

“So that gave me a taste. There was other stuff that happened. They stopped paying salaries. So by January, I was still waiting for my October salary. In the end, I just said, ‘look, I can't stay here’. Ended up coming back to play for Penybont. But once I had that taste, I was like, 'I need to go abroad again'. I think there's more to life than just knocking around the English system.”