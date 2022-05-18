Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has officially confirmed that Zitha Zwinika will join Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the current campaign.



The versatile defender's current deal with Stellies is set to expire at the end of June this year and he has decided against extending the contract.



Chiefs have since signed Zwinika (formerly known as Macheke) on a pre-contract as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 PSL season which is set to start in August this year.



Barker confirmed that one of Stellenbosch's standout performers this season will be returning to his boyhood club.



“I would like to wish Zitha well. He’s going back to his boyhood club, where he’s developed,” Barker said on iDiski Times.



“Zitha will go back to Kaizer Chiefs, he deserves everything of the best. We wish him well, but be aware, we’re coming for you [next season]."

Backpagepix





Barker was speaking at Stellenbosch's end of the season awards ceremony where Zwinika was named the club's Footballer of the Year and Player's Player of the Season as a reward for his consistent performances for the Western Cape-based side this term.



The 28-year-old, who started his career at Chiefs in 2014 before leaving the Naturena-based giants due to lack of game, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Stellies this term and he has captained the team on several occasions.



Zwinika becomes the second player to sign a pre-contract with Chiefs this year with AmaZulu playmaker Siyethemba Sithebe having done so in January.



The duo will officially become Amakhosi players on July 1.