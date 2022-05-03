Zwane warns Kaizer Chiefs players: It’s dog eat dog

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Arthur Zwane has warned his charges not to get complacent after their victory over Marumo Gallants at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Zwane has been in charge together with Dillon Sheppard for four matches now, and having lost the previous three, he didn’t mind too much that Chiefs’ performance had not been an especially sparkling one.

Chiefs had needed a bit of fortune for Dolly’s deflected goal to go in, while Gallants missed some great chances of their own and there were also a couple of good saves from Bruce Bvuma.

“Today we kept a clean sheet which is a good thing. We were very disciplined, very compact,” the former Amakhosi winger told SuperSport TV after the game.

“First half I must give credit to the boys. We knew at some point we would catch them on one break attack and be able to punish them.

“It wasn't a game that was pleasing on the eye - [not] the way we would love to play, we had to grind the result. I think with time we will get there, steady but surely.”

Chiefs now have three games to play this season, and currently sitting just two points behind second-placed Royal AM, qualification for the Caf Champions League remains a possibility.

“This game was like a confidence booster and ice-breaker for us,” Zwane said.

“Going forward maybe we will be able to collect maximum points, even though its going to be scrappy because now it’s dog eat dog this time of the season - everyone wants to qualify the top eight. Everyone wants to secure a spot and avoid relegation as well.

“We are in a situation where we have to keep everyone on their toes.”