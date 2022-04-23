Zwane warns Kaizer Chiefs' fortunes won't change overnight after Stellenbosch FC defeat

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has warned that it may take time before his charges start playing with flair and confidence.



This comes after the Glamour Boys succumbed to their second consecutive 1-0 loss in the PSL when they lost to Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday evening.



It was the Soweto giants' first game under the guidance of co-coaches Zwane and Dillion Sheppard following the departure of Stuart Baxter on Thursday.



"Yeah look we conceded from a counter-attack and in our [pre-match] interview I mentioned that that's their strength. They always want the space behind," Zwane told SuperSport TV.



"And fortunately it was our corner, I don't think we were set for a counter-attack and we tried to remind the guys, even before the corner was played because we could see that should they clear the ball in the right areas, they could use their explosive speed because they have very good players going forward.



"But obviously we were forced to make changes that would take the game to them, then we had to take 'Rama' [Ramahlwe Mphahlele] out and put on [Kearyn] Baccus to give us that advantage going forward but unfortunately, I think at the moment the boys are afraid of playing."



The introduction of Kearyn Baccus, Dumisani Zuma, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in the second half changed the complexion of the game and Chiefs were unlucky not to score a late equalising goal.



Chiefs were described as a defensive team under Baxter, but Zwane is confident that the Soweto giants are on the right path, although, he asked for patience.



"We are encouraging them to play. Look it's not going to change overnight, it's going to take some time but I think the last 20, if not 25 minutes we just needed that cutting-edge inside the box," he continued.



"So much promising, the movement off the ball was getting there, we'll keep on encouraging them to keep on playing the way we want them to play, feel free and express themselves and when the time is right, they will start banging in goals."





Chiefs are set to take on Lamontville Golden Arrows in another PSL match in Durban on Wednesday.