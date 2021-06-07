Zwane unsure about his future at Kaizer Chiefs

The tactician took over temporarily from Gavin Hunt and has helped the team finish in the league's top eight

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane held his cards close to his chest regarding his future at the club.

The 47-year-old took over from the fired Gavin Hunt alongside Dillon Sheppard and went on to help the team finish in the top eight in the PSL.

Their predecessor had managed just two wins in his previous 17 league matches, however, the caretaker coaches managed to collect two wins in a row to ensure the team qualified for the annual MTN8 competition.

"I am one person that, you know, takes one step at a time," Zwale said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"I believe that I'm a student of the game, so whether I'll be part of the first team next season or not, I'm still part of Kaizer Chiefs because I'm the reserve team coach."

The youthful tactician went on to say he will welcome any decision made by the Chiefs management over the future of the club.

"So when given the opportunity you always give your best and if things work out you move on," Zwane continued.

"It was a good learning curve for me, being given the opportunity with myself, Dillon, and the rest of the technical staff, obviously, to take the team forward.

"Fortunately, we managed to get maximum points in both games. So yeah, what's next? Whatever that happens, you know, it will still benefit us as a team, because it will be for the good of making sure that it gets better, and will get where it belongs.

"Not because maybe Arthur is not good enough. It will be because we believe that now if we bring this new personnel or these people, they will take the team forward and we’ll give them our support because that's what we’re supposed to do as coaches."

The former midfielder made 193 appearances for Amakhosi from 2000-2010, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Article continues below

He has also played for Jomo Cosmos, Santos, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and Dynamos.

Chiefs are preparing to play Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League semi-final first leg on June 19.

The South African heavyweights made it to the last four after eliminating Simba SC of Tanzania 4-3 in aggregate in the last eight.