Zwane turns focus to Caf Champions League qualification after ‘giving up’ on PSL title race

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is keen to see his team return to the Caf Champions League after finding it tough to challenge for the PSL title.

Zwane is aiming at second place in the PSL

Chiefs coach has eyes on Champions League slot

Amakhosi missed out on continental football this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane seems to have thrown in the towel as far as the league crown is concerned following his team’s 1-0 loss to holders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Amakhosi suffered a third straight loss to slip to sixth on the table, 22 points behind Sundowns, and even though they have a match in hand over the Brazilians, Zwane looks to have given up already at the halfway stage of the season.

The Glamour Boys have now set their eyes on finishing second which will guarantee them qualification to the Caf Champions league, a competition they last featured in two years ago, when they reached the final.

Chiefs missed out on continental football qualification following a fifth place finish in 2021-22 but Zwane, who had hoped for a swift return to the Champions League now finds himself in a difficult position with SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates all with eyes on second place.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We really want to go and play in the Champions League next season,” said Zwane as quoted by IOL. “I tasted it when I was part of the team as an assistant coach in 2021.

“I want to go back there. That will help our players to grow and know what it’s like to compete at that level, while some of them must help the country.

“And that makes it equally important for us to compete at this level. So, we’ll push for a second spot, if we can’t get anything. And I think that’s realistic.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will have to eliminate their inconsistencies if they have to finish in the top two given Richards Bay and SuperSport, who are five and three points ahead of them respectively, have a game in hand.

Zwane’s sentiments will not also go down well with a section of fans who have been calling for his sacking after getting tired of his pleas for more time as the team, who last won a trophy in 2015, struggles on the pitch.

Chiefs had an inspired 2020-21 Champions League campaign when they reached the final before losing 3-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, then managed by former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

WHAT’S NEXT? Zwane’s charges will be out to end their poor run when they face Royal AM in their next match on January 29.