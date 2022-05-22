Zwane takes aim at Kaizer Chiefs players for being ‘not good enough’ for the club

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has hit out at their players for lacking the quality needed to represent a big club like the Soweto giants.

This comes as Chiefs closed the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League season with a 2-2 draw against Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi finished the season in position four on the table and missed the chance to play continental football next season, although they could drop down to as far as sixth should Orlando Pirates and Royal AM get favourable results in their catch-up games.

“I think it’s there for everyone to see. I can say things that people might see differently and they would think maybe I know too much or maybe I’m too harsh on players,” Zwane told the media.

“But the reality is we know we didn’t have players good enough to play for this club. We had players, yes, that could play for this club but not good enough. We can’t keep on repeating the same mistakes.

“I have asked it earlier on, are we improving? Now it kills the coaches as if coaches are not preparing players. Look at the goals that we have been conceding, let alone we are not creating goalscoring opportunities. You look at today, we were too flat.

“Like I said, after scoring a goal we are like ‘we don’t want to play anymore, it’s fine. We are good with a 1-0 lead.’ We didn't want to go forward, we didn’t want to run like we were tired. I don’t know from what because we had at least the full week to prepare and recharge our batteries and be ready for this game.”

Zwane has been caretaker coach at Amakhosi together with Dillon Sheppard following the sacking of Stuart Baxter.

The two have led Chiefs to two wins, as many draws and three defeats and their future is uncertain at the club.

But Zwane talks authoritatively about the future and declares “things have to change.”

“So obviously those are the things that talk to us as a club as to going forward who should be part of the team and who should not be part of the team,” Zwane added.

“We are going to be realistic on that. I think we have been nursing some players’ feelings for far too long now. So things have to change.”