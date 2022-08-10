The tactician lauded his charges after goals from Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala earned the team its first win of the term

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane surprisingly claimed that his side played much better against Royal AM compared to their clash with Maritzburg United.

This is despite Amakhosi having produced a dominant performance in their 3-0 win over Maritzburg in a PSL encounter on Tuesday - a few days after their 1-0 loss to Royal AM in their opening game of the season.

"Yeah, look you know sometimes football is a funny game, I think the past game we played very well compared to today and we lost the game," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"And today we played in patches but we were clinical in front of goals and it could have been more. But I'm so proud of mostly the youngsters, you know who came on and kept the very same tempo.

"They took the game to the opposition because were already worried that they dropped the tempo at some point and allow them back into the game and their confidence grew and they could score at any given time from dead-ball situations or open play."

The 48-year-old did, however, praised his charges and hailed Zitha Zwinika, who marshalled the Amakhosi defence as the Soweto giants kept their first clean clean sheet of the season.

"But I must give credit to their team, they've got a very good team and a good coach but it wasn't to be in terms of them getting a goal today," he continued.

"But I think our defence did very well, led by Zitha Kwinika, so yeah the defence did very well. What is important today is for us to keep a clean sheet.

"Also Bruce [Bvuma] did very well but made a few errors that he needs to work on but going forward is never going to be easy, we still have a very long way to go.

"It's that in as much as we're in a rebuilding phase but we're still grinding results."

Chiefs will now square off with Mamelodi Sundowns in a titanic PSL encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.