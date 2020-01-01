Zwane sounds a warning to Mamelodi Sundowns’ rivals

He may have netted five goals in just two matches last week, but the current PSL Player of the Season is hungry for more

attacking midfielder Themba Zwane wants to continue to add even more goals and assists to his name.

It was quite some week for the player known affectionately as ‘Mshishi’ – after scoring twice for Bafana Bafana in an qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe in Port Elizabeth on Monday, he followed that up with a hat-trick in Sundowns’ 4-3 win over at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

All of his goals came in the first half in a blistering 11-minute spell. He now has four goals in four league matches this term and seems determined to better last season’s feat of 11 goals in the Premiership, as well as an impressive eight assists.

“As a player I want to score more,” Zwane said in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV in his capacity as Man of the Match. “When I get chances I want to score, I want to create more chances, I want to work for my team.”

Zwane was also later booked in what was a somewhat strange incident – he went off the field to change his muddy shirt but entered play again without waiting for the referee’s approval. For a player who generally stays clear of trouble and being cautioned, it shouldn't matter too much in the greater scheme of things.

“To be honest I was not aware, I wanted to rush because they were putting us under pressure so I wanted to change quickly,” he explained. “It was my mistake and I apologize to the coaches.”

Currently the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season, the 31-year-old seems to be at the very top of his game at present.

And yet he feels there is more to come from him, which is bad news for those teams hoping to challenge Masandawna.

“I’m focusing on improving on the Mshishi of last season, trying to get more goals, more assists, help my team win trophies,” Zwane said.

The Brazilians, treble winners last season, are top of the league standings. Their next action is against Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on Wednesday.