Zwane slams Kaizer Chiefs: Amakhosi gave PSL game away, showed no character in second half

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane was disappointed with the way his men capitulated to Golden Arrows in Wednesday's league defeat in Durban.

The Soweto giants had been on top for the first quarter of the game and had taken the lead through Khama Billiat's 18th minute strike.

But Arrows got progressively stronger from around the 30-minute mark onwards and it would be hard to argue that they didn't deserve the victory.

Zwane was displeased that his side didn't drive home the early advantage, and he felt they didn't play positively enough.

"We got a goal, should have scored two. Just after scoring we took the foot off the pedal a little bit, which was a worrying factor," the former Amakhosi winger told SuperSport TV afterwards.

"We started playing too many balls backwards. Half time we tried to rectify that, making them aware we'll end up giving (Arrows) a goal they don't deserve.

"We were in attack and then [substitute, Kearyn Baccus] decided to play the ball backwards when I expected him to play it forward.

"That led to Siya (Siyabonga Ngezana) playing the ball to Njabulo [Ngcobo] and the Njabulo then trying to...I don't know."

It was from Ngcobo's error that Arrows equalised in the 60th minute.

For the second goal, Arrows' late 87th minute winner, the Amakhosi defence was caught napping as Michael Gumede was allowed to sneak in at the near post unchallenged to beat Brandon Petersen with a header from Nduduzo Sibaya's free kick.

"We have them hope that they can score the second goal," Zwane explained.

“And the second goal was from our mistake again. The ball is played from a dead-ball situation and none of our defenders moved to try and clear the ball, and they got first to the ball.

"I can say we gave the game away here. Second half we showed no character."