Zwane: Showboating in Kasi football will not help South Africa grow as a country

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Themba Zwane has criticised the showboating antics witnessed in Kasi football tournaments in South Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of showboating incidents have been witnessed in Kasi football events, including Philly’s Games in Tembisa with players lying on the pitch while giving the ball away and Zwane seems to have had enough.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “To be honest, I didn’t watch the game, but I saw the clips that were trending on social media,” Zwane told Farpost.

“My opinion, I don’t think what they were doing is going to help us to grow as a country because what we want is to go forward and grow as players but what they were doing, I don’t think we are going forward.

“They need to change their game. They need to be more business-minded, as football is moving in that direction these days.

“It is very important for them to watch games such as the Fifa World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations so that they can see that when they talk about dribbling, they talk about going forward, dribble, do something with the ball, create chances for the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane is an ambassador of the Philly’s Games but seems not to be a fan of the antics like the ones witnessed in the match pitting Isithembiso and Phanda Phanda where players from the former performed the tricks in the game which they won 6-1.

The Sundowns star, one of Kasi's football products, is also known for his dribbling which has seen him score and create chances for his teammates, leading the Brazilians to five consecutive PSL titles as well as the Caf Champions League.

Mshishi, as he is popularly known, returned to the Bafana Bafana setup in September, having been in the cold since 2020, and showed why he is considered one of the country’s finest by scoring two goals and proving an assist in South Africa’s last four games.

WHAT’S NEXT? The 33-year-old will likely be among Sundowns’ starting XI as Masandawana resume their PSL campaign at home to fierce rivals Orlando Pirates on Friday.