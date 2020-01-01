Zwane salutes Mamelodi Sundowns attacking partners Shalulile, Erasmus after bagging PSL award

The Downs man has started the season on fire, while Swallows FC's Brandon Truter has bagged the Coach of the Month gong

midfielder Themba Zwane has paid tribute to his attacking partners Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus after he was named the Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Month for October and November.

The 31-year-old has managed six league goals in as many games so far this season with his performances largely credited to Downs’ fiery striking combination that also includes Shalulile and Erasmus.

Of Sundowns’ 13 league goals in the current campaign, 11 belong to the trio with Shalulile coming in with three strikes and two assists, while Erasmus has contributed two goals and three assists.

After Zwane won last season’s PSL Player of the Season, he eyes a better showing this term as he salutes his attacking partners.

“My aim now is to improve the Themba Zwane of last season and to win trophies with my team,” Zwane told the Mamelodi Sundowns website.

“We can do it, with the quality players that we have and the way we started and be consistent, we can do it. It’s been good for me because those two guys [Erasmus and Shalulile], they really work hard and you know, what I’m happy about is that we understand each other.

“We will keep on pushing, we will try to trade more goals, score more goals, and work as a team. What makes me the happiest is that we understand each other very well, and that makes things easier for us on the field.”

While Zwane was named the best player for October and November, Swallows FC tactician Brandon Truter claimed the Coach of the Month gong.

Truter has led the PSL returnees to an unbeaten run of three wins and as many draws so far this season as they are in second spot on the standings, two points behind leaders Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Erasmus is targeting to reach 100 PSL goals after so far managing 50 strikes during their 3-0 win over Stellenbosch recently which was his 173rd league appearance.

“It’s a good feeling! Hopefully, the next fifty comes in fewer games and I am hoping to climb higher and to see where I will be when my time to retire comes,” Erasmus told Downs' website.

“Stats are very important as it shows the hard work you put in behind closed doors and the sacrifice you make to achieve goals that you set for yourself.”

His 50 goals are shared between stints at SuperSport United, and and he has set himself a target of 30 goals this season.

The 30-year-old is ranked 14th in the PSL all-time top scorers list which includes Siyabonga Nomvete (123 goals), Daniel Mudau (110), Mabhuti Khenyeza (110), Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane (104) and Collins Mbesuma (103).

In the top-10 all-time league scorers, attacker Khama Billiat is the only active player in the PSL, with 87 goals.