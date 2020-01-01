Zwane reveals why he turned down overseas offers to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

The 42-year-old is in his 20th year with Amakhosi both as a player and coach, and he says the setup at Naturena played a big role in him staying

assistant coach Arthur Zwane has revealed he turned down overseas offers to stay at Naturena during his playing days.

Zwane enjoyed a successful 10-year stint with Amakhosi as a player before becoming a coach soon after his retirement.

The now 42-year-old mentor said the setup at the club's headquarters is similar to that of teams abroad, and therefore, he felt there was no need for him to move.

The only time Zwane went overseas was when he left Jomo Cosmos for giants Santos in 1996.

However, his stint wasn't as successful as he came back the same year to join .

"Let me tell you something, that's one of the reasons [the setup] even as a player, when I had overseas offers, I said, 'no I am not going' because the setup here made me believe that it's more like I am still overseas," revealed Zwane to the Amakhosi TV.

Zwane further stated that being at Chiefs, whether as a player or coach, one has to remain focused and be prepared to work hard in order to be successful.

And this what he has done since joining the Soweto giants two decades ago as a player and again as a coach.

"You just have to focus and give your best all the time and that's what I did as a player. Even today, I'm still doing the same thing; just focus and giving my best and the results will come," added Zwane.

The former Bucs winger was pushed to retire from professional football by former coach Vladimir Vermezovic in 2010 and assumed the role of assistant coach to the Serbian mentor.

He was then redeployed to the club's youth structures at the same time he was busy with his coaching badges.

Zwane was made the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team head coach where he has had a hand in the promotion of a number of Amakhosi first-team players in the past three years.

He doubled up that role as an assistant to Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki; the position he still holds on an interim basis.