Zwane reveals one weakness that could undo Kaizer Chiefs this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is concerned that his players continue to struggle against 10 men even after several training ground drills.

Zwane is ‘worried’ about playing against 10 men

Chiefs coach feels his players are not doing enough

Amakhosi have struggled to open up tight defences

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has identified his side’s inability to take advantage of their numerical advantage this season as weakness that could undo all the efforts they are putting in during training.

Chiefs have featured in six games where their opponents have been reduced to 10 men, winning four, with two ending in draws.

However, the wins were not straight forward, especially their last two against Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, when they needed extra-time to beat the Team of Choice while they were helped by Olisa Ndah’s own goal in the Soweto derby.

Chiefs have lacked a creative midfielder capable of setting up chances from tight spaces whenever their opponents sit back after having a man sent off.

The Glamour Boys end up passing sideways and backwards in such instances to the disappointment of their supporters who have blamed Zwane for lacking the tactical awareness but the coach claims to have done enough to correct the situation.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It’s really not [difficult], but obviously, it’s worrying me a bit,” Zwane said as per FarPost.

“I don’t know why, even though at training, at some point we try those functional sessions or drills.

“[We try] to make sure we explore the right places at the right time, just to draw them where we can create more goal-scoring opportunities.

“It’s a case of mindset now to keep on doing it. When they are one man down, let’s pile pressure on them. Let’s not take the foot off the pedal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inability to create or utilise chances has been a recurring theme for Chiefs this season, leading to an inconsistent season where they are left chasing for second place alongside SuperSport United, Pirates, Richards Bay and Cape Town City.

The Glamour Boys are in fifth place on 31 points, same as Pirates and Richards Bay, but five behind SuperSport and will need to put together a rare winning run if they are to qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League.

WHAT’S MORE? Zwane has, however, drawn positives from the sending offs. “All these teams that end up with a man down, it’s because of the pressure that we put on them, and we force them to make mistakes,” he added.

WHAT’S NEXT? It does not get better for Zwane’s men as they face Richards Bay on Saturday.