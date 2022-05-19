Zwane reveals Kaizer Chiefs' plan to bring in new coach with Soweto Derby clash looming

Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane has divulged that they were working hard to prepare players for the 'incoming coach.'



The retired winger has been working alongside Dillon Sheppard as co-interim coaches since Stuart Baxter's departure last month.



Zwane recently raised his hand to take over at Chiefs on a full-time basis, but it seems his hopes of replacing Baxter as a permanent head coach have diminished.



The Soweto-born tactician disclosed that they are set to meet the club's management at the end of the season and they will give the incoming coach a report regarding the challenges of each player.



“The [technical] team will have a meeting with the board when the season is over and we will take it from there," Zwane told the media.



“We are going to give the incoming coach that report so that he knows the challenges of the individuals.



“And also try to improve them, because what we are trying to do is to make sure we leave pillars in place for the incoming coach. And that there’s continuity for next season.”



Chiefs are set to wrap up their 2021-22 PSL campaign with a Soweto Derby clash with Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.



Benni McCarthy, Hossam El Badry and Molefi Ntseki have been constantly linked with the Amakhosi coaching job in the last few weeks following Baxter's departure.



McCarthy has stated he is open to coaching his childhood club, Chiefs, while Ntseki is currently serving as the Soweto giants' technical director.



The Glamour Boys are also said to be interested in accomplished Egyptian tactician El Badry who remains jobless since he was sacked as Egypt's head coach in September last year.