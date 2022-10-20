Zwane responds to Kaizer Chiefs booing after PSL draw against TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has defended his players after boos by the fans following the 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy on Wednesday.

Chiefs came from behind to draw with Galaxy

They have not won any of their last two matches

Zwane understands frustrations

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite taking an early lead at FNB Stadium on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League match against TS Galaxy courtesy of Ashley Du Preez, Amakhosi had to show resilience and grab a late leveller through Keagan Dolly.

Ex-Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker and Djakaridja Traore scored for the Rockets in the first half to take a 2-1 lead.

The Glamour Boys fans were not impressed with the outcome and at the end of the game they booed the players.

WHAT HE SAID: "The booing of players… Look, unfortunately, we have supporters who are very very passionate, you know, who want to win – they want to brag as well about the club," Zwane said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"The boys are doing their utmost best but unfortunately the results are not forthcoming and it’s one of those things where the boys need to be strong because they played very well.

"It’s only us again, we’re going to have to help our supporters to understand the game even much better by just taking our chances much better going forward and that time will come I have no doubt about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The second loss in as many games puts Amakhosi six points behind leaders Sundowns who have played 10 matches, two less than Chiefs.

Furthermore, the team have not kept a clean sheet since September 3, conceding four goals in the last two matches.

It explains why the fans are unhappy with the draw on Wednesday.

IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will be away at AmaZulu this weekend in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final game. The first leg ended 1-1 and Chiefs will hope to get the right result to advance.