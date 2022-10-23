Zwane refuses to blame Kaizer Chiefs players after MTN8 elimination

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane refused to put the blame on his players after the team's poor performance in the clash with AmaZulu on Sunday.

Amakhosi eliminated from the cup competition

Several Chiefs players produced poor performances

Glamours Boys turn their attention to clash with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The 49-year-old mentor watched on as Amakhosi drew 0-0 with Usuthu at Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Soweto giants bowed out of the MTN8 semi-finals on the away goals rule.

Chiefs were poor in the final third as they struggled to create clear-cut chances and ultimately the game ended a draw, with AmaZulu having grabbed a vital away goal in the first-leg clash in Johannesburg three weeks ago.

Despite a poor performance, Zwane made it clear that he cannot falter the effort of his players and he also regrets not scoring in the first-leg encounter.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY: “The goals we missed in Johannesburg, they came back to haunt us,” he told SuperSport TV. "Remember the number of clear-cut chances we created [in the first leg], we couldn’t take one [more], only scored one. We could’ve scored at least two or three goals coming here to Durban.

“It would’ve been a different ball-game altogether. Unfortunately, we didn’t take those chances and it came back to haunt us," he continued.

“They were just playing to buy time, at the same time they were dangerous because people were slowing the game down and increase the tempo all of a sudden. We just needed a goal against the run,n of play but unfortunately, we couldn’t get one.

“I can falter the boys performances, they tried their level best and it was not easy, it was not meant to be.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto giants kept their first clean sheet since September 3 when they drew 0-0 with AmaZulu in a PSL match and that is one of the few positives that Zwane can take away from Sunday's clash.

The retired winger will be hoping his side keep clean sheets in their league games so that they can stand a good chance of winning matches as they have been able to score goals with ease in the PSL.

The Glamour Boys have scored 12 goals from 15 matches and only Mamelodi Sundowns have netted more than Zwane's side in the league this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi have turned their attention to their league clash against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

This will be Zwane's first Soweto Derby match in charge of Chiefs.