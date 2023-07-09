Zwane recalls how Pitso Mosimane embarrassed him after boot incident - 'What car are you driving now?’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane has detailed how Pitso Mosimane had a strong hand on him on his first day at Chloorkop.

Zwane spent four seasons at Downs

He was under Mosimane all his time there

Strict Mosimane got the best out of him

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane joined Masandawana in July 2014 and arrived for his first training at the club with just one pair of soccer boots. It turned out to be a horrible session for the defender.

He explains how Mosimane paraded and schooled him in front of his new teammates on what it means to play for Sundowns and the level of commitment required.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “The first day I arrived at Sundowns training, I came with one pair of boots and they had mixed studs. On my first training session, the double studs came out and the training was so intense – 11v11,” revealed Zwane to iDiski Times.

“So I was twisting and turning. So when the studs came out, I’m not running properly and I hurt my ankle. Then I went to coach Pitso Mosimane, ‘coach, I have a problem, my boots are giving me a problem’.

“Pitso said, ‘Wait, stop the training, come here, come here’. He called me in front of everyone and he said ‘Tell them what is going on’. I told the guys that I have a problem with my boots.

“He said ‘Here, this is not Golden Arrows, here we are not playing to avoid relegation. Here we win cups. You are a professional – you carry two boots, what car were you driving back then?’

“I told him and he said ‘What car are you driving now? See the difference. You are no longer at Arrows, here we are winning cups, no player comes to me and gives me that excuse; can’t finish the training when we are paying you well because you have an issue with the boots? How do you come with one pair of boots?’"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane is known to be a strict disciplinarian and that is credited for the success he has enjoyed wherever he goes.

When he joined Al Ahly, there was scepticism about him being able to control the Cairo giants' dressing room. But he managed to command the respect of players who fought for him and delivered titles.

The ex-Bafana coach employed the same approach when he went to Saudi Arabia where he was respected by players at Al Ahli and helped them to promotion back into the top-flight league.

Now at Emirati side Al Wahda, there are a lot of expectations for Mosimane to achieve big things.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The 38-year-old has disappeared from the football scene for the past three seasons.

It is to be seen if he will re-emerge serving the game in any capacity either as a coach, player agent or even an administrator.