Zwane reacts to Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly's costly penalty miss and lauds Mamelodi Sundowns' style of play

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Arthur Zwane was left to rue his side's missed chances following their titanic clash with Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday evening.



Amakhosi fought back to hold Masandawana to a 1-1 draw in a PSL encounter which was played at FNB Stadium as Phathutshedzo Nange cancelled out Aubrey Modiba's opening goal.



Chiefs were awarded a late penalty which Keagan Dolly failed to convert and Zwane feels it was a chance for his side to snatch a win, while also praising their opponents' brand of football.



"I think maybe had Keagan scored the penalty it would have been a different story, yeah but those things do happen in football where you get opportunities but you don't take them," Zwane told SuperSport TV.



"Samir [Nurkovic] got a chance there, from a header but yeah in the last nine minutes we were on top of them, we could have easily scored the winner.



"It's one of those things, that's football, you create goal-scoring opportunities you have to bury them if you don't take them, yes you pay at the end of the day," he continued.



"So yes we wanted to win, not a draw but we didn't take our chances. Congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns, they are playing a good brand of football, it's good for South Africa.



"It's good for each and everyone to support teams that are playing a good brand of football so that even our kids and the people who are coming to the stadium, they must come and enjoy football and watching these players expressing themselves."



The draw saw Chiefs remain fourth on the league standings - five points behind second-placed Royal AM with two games left as Amakhosi's hopes' of finishing second and qualifying for next season's Caf Champions took a knock.



Zwane explained that they will now look to win their last two matches and see where they finish on the log. Amakhosi will face Sekhukhune United on May 14 and Swallows FC on May 21.



"Look, we were so much desperate, we needed maximum points but unfortunately we didn't. We'll carry on, keep on dealing, working hard," he added.



"We have two games left, hopefully, we can grind out results, we don't want to rely on other teams but we'll see how much we go and we'll take it from there."