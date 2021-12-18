'Zwane's qualities belong to world's best' - Mokwena hails Mamelodi Sundowns star

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has hailed Themba Zwane's qualities after their Premier Soccer League 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates on Friday.

Zwane scored a goal, as the Tshwane giants registered a win that opened an 18-point gap at the top, as other goals came from Pavol Safranko who earned a brace and Peter Shalulile.

"It's not just Themba [Zwane]. Of course, Themba is special in his own right. He has qualities that belong to the best in the world," Mokwena said after the match, as was quoted by Sowetan Live.

"The best football players are hard-working, they are intentional with their football, they manage their careers and not their talents.

"And Themba does that very well. Themba is a player who invests a lot. He does his corrections, he analyses his games, he sits with us to check where he can improve.

"I mean, can you imagine that the last game, where he was a man of the match, we still were able to sit and say, 'There are issues with our throw-ins'? When he receives the throw-ins the body's not right and he gets dispossessed.

"We showed the videos without analysts and it looked a bit better. So Themba has this growth mindset that a lot of successful people have.

"As a senior player, he leads in that regard. He trains very hard. He trains alone and invests a lot."

As he also talked positively about Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, Peter Shalulile, Rushine de Reuck, Grant Kekana, Lyle Lakay, Thapelo Morena, the tactician stated how impressed he is by Zwane's work ethic.

"There was a game we played, I think three matches ago, and we rested him, and at 1:AM I looked and I saw Themba training," Mokwena added.

"And this is the mentality that Themba has. And this creates a culture at Sundowns because successful cultures are embedded in working hard. You go all over, in business, politics, everywhere.

"If you look at the countries booming economically, they are based on one thing, and that's working culture. And this is what we try to have as a culture at Sundowns.

"And this is led by special players and, as I said, Themba's not the only one. You can talk about Jali, Coetzee, Shalulile, Rushine de Reuck, Kekana, Lakay, and Morena in the same vein.

"These are players who invest a lot. We sit and analyse and spend hours and hours on that.

Article continues below

"When you have good players who are good human beings and who are coachable then you have got the possibility to have a very dominant team on the pitch."

After humiliating the Soweto giants, Masandawana will engage AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants before the Christmas break.