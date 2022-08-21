The tactician explained why he thinks the Natal Rich Boys faced his side at the wrong time as Amakhosi were wounded after losing to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane praised his side’s resilience and never-say-die attitude after securing a win over Richards Bay on Saturday night.

Amakhosi emerged as 1-0 winners over the Natal Rich Boys in a PSL match which saw Zwane's side play the majority of the game with 10 players after Yusuf Maart's red card in the first half.

"As I said earlier on it was always not going to be an easy one for us, being one man down after being in control of the game," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"We started very well, we created a few chances we didn't take them. If you don't take your chances, you give them that hope. But what I'm happy about is that even when we were one man down we didn't lose our structure, we kept on going, and we kept the ball very well.

"We created a few chances unfortunately we did not take them and now we had to change a little bit because 'Mshini' [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] was gonna have to cover a lot of distance."

The 48-year-old tactician explained why he introduced Njabulo Blom in the 51st minute with his side one man down and Dillon Solomons went on to score what proved to be the winning goal for Chiefs just after the hour mark.

"And 'Mshin' is a player who is sort of a play-maker, so we had to bring on Njabulo [Blom] to bring in stability in the middle of the park and knowing we can release Sekgota, Keagan [Dolly] and Khama [Billiat]," he continued.

"It worked for us, we managed to put them under pressure and created a few chances again and we knew at some point we were gonna drop the tempo, that will allow them to come back into the game.

"We had to reinforce the defence and bring on Siya [Ngezana] and play with three at the back and have full-backs to confront their wingers or their full-backs.

"So we went 4-4-1, we had to make sure we finish this game leading and not conceding and I must give credit to the boys because half-time we said 'let's go 4-4-1 so the wingers can confront their full-backs," he explained.

"And when we realised we were dying, we said let's have five maybe, have three defenders and it worked for us but I think we still have a lot of work to do."

Chiefs came into this match wounded having been hammered 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend and Zwane stated that Richards Bay faced his side at the wrong time.

"But I'm so proud of the boys in terms of what they have done today, in terms showing character and showing a lot a never-say-die attitude and it gave us the three points," he added.

"And not forgetting the opposition they gave their best, they're not a bad team, they are a good team but I think they came at a wrong time when the boys were ready for this one."

Chiefs will now travel to the Mother City where they are now scheduled to face Cape Town City on Tuesday.