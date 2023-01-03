Zwane outlines his policy on alcohol and cigarettes at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has underlined importance of discipline in his team, hinting he cannot work with players who either drink or smoke.

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane has outlined his strategy towards players smoking and drinking while with the Glamour Boys, and has explained the club's expectations when it comes to staff discipline.

The tactician further suggested that having a bigger social circle might distract a player from focusing on his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm the most difficult coach to work with. Discipline comes first and I always remind them. I don’t like players that drink and smoke for many reasons," Zwane said as quoted by Far Post.

"I'm not saying they mustn't socialise but I'm saying a complete footballer needs to know what he wants.

"Gone are those days where a professional footballer would have 20 friends, you must know what you want, you must know your circle, you must know who you mix with at home, who you trust and who you don’t, who you want to work with and how to improve your game.

"There is no time anymore to have 20 friends, you go to Soweto, and from there you go to Sandton. You have to focus on yourself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Amakhosi defender Daniel Cardoso revealed in June 2022 that some of his former Chiefs teammates came to training reeking of alcohol.

"And you can see it on the field. You can see who wants to play and how some players just arrive at training reeking of alcohol because they don’t care. I believe that was the biggest effect [problem] we had at Chiefs in the years that I was there," the defender had said when asked why the team was struggling to win trophies.

This was before Zwane's arrival at the Soweto-based team.

WHAT NEXT: After a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in their last assignment, this weekend Zwane and Amakhosi will be targeting another PSL win when they host Sekhukhune United.