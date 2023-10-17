Zwane on target as impressive Bafana Bafana hold 2023 Afcon hosts Ivory Coast

Themba Zwane's strike helped South Africa draw 1-1 with Ivory Coast in Tuesday night's friendly match.

Bafana held Elephants

Zwane scored for the visitors

Haller ensured spoils were shared

WHAT HAPPENED: It was Ivory Coast who started the match on a high but in the eighth minute, they lost the ball in their own half and Teboho Mokoena set up Themba Zwane for a classy finish.

In the 30th minute, the Elephants had a massive opportunity to equalize when a Mothobi Mvala poor clearance ended with the ball on Sebastien Haller's feet. Despite beating Ronwen Williams, the ball hit the upright and was eventually cleared.

After the break, Bafana managed to create some decent chances but poor finishing denied them more goals.

The misses came back to haunt the team; in the 65th minute, Haller made amends for his initial miss when he headed in a Wilfried Singo cross.

Despite late pressure by the hosts, Bafana held on to extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions.

ALL EYES ON: Hugo Broos was not impressed after that gloomy goalless draw against Eswatini. The Belgian tactician will, however, be satisfied with the display by his team on Tuesday night. A much-improved team that played with purpose despite the outcome.

OUR MVP: The presence of the ever-green Zwane made Bafana's game flow in midfield. It explains why he has been undroppable when fit at the club level and now in the international arena.

He will be vital for the team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations from January.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is safe to say South Africans can expect their team to get out of the initial hurdle at the Afcon.

They showed hunger, determination and willingness to battle with a quality Ivory Coast that fielded the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Haller, Franck Kessie, and Jonathan Bamba.

Tunisia, Mali and Namibia have a reason to worry when playing the unpredictable Hugo Broos' arsenal.



WHAT NEXT: Even without the likes of Percy Tau, Monnapule Saleng and Zakhele Lepasa, Bafana looked dangerous in the final third.

They created chances from either wing but the problem was to ensure the ball hit the back of the net. With Benin and Rwanda up next in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Broos has to find a solution.

The way they play against the aforementioned teams might create a vivid picture of what to expect in the 2023 Afcon finals.