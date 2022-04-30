Zwane on Kaizer Chiefs' concerns: There are so many challenges

Speaking after Kaizer Chiefs’ defeat to Cape Town City made it four losses on the trot, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has admitted there is a lot to be rectified.

The match was a third in charge, and a third defeat for coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, who find themselves in the spotlight after Stuart Baxter’s departure.

Saturday's defeat to City was overall Amakhosi's fourth in a row and leaves them six points off second-placed Royal AM in the race for Caf Champions League qualification.

Speaking after the game to SuperSport TV, Zwane at one point tried to maintain a positive outlook.

"Look, it's going to get better - I don't lose hope. I'm not that much worried, but our chances of getting the second spot are very slim. But it's not over until the fat lady sings,” the Amakhosi tactician said.

Zwane was however also honest about his assessment of where the side currently finds itself and when asked what his biggest concern with the Chiefs team is, he replied.

"There's so much. There is so much. When you have a team that you have so many challenges, when you're trying to fix this problem at the back. And you have a problem in the midfield. When you try to fix the problem in midfield, you have a problem upfront.

"At the moment it's not going our way and that is why we are playing in patches, There is no consistency," the former Glamour Boys winger elaborated.

Article continues below

"We didn't get enough time to prepare the team as well, that will help. We haven't been training. We've been like having one session, then game, one session, then game. And you are trying to get the combinations right.

"Because we keep making more silly mistakes, look at the first goal, the second goal. It's more or less the same goal that we conceded against Golden Arrows. It's more or less the same goal that we concede from a transition when we were on attack against Stellies. There's a lot that we need to fix and it's going to take time."