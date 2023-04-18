Zwane on how he has helped Shabalala, Ngezana & co. deliver at Kaizer Chiefs - 'I don't tolerate nonsense'

Arthur Zwane insists youngsters have to be disciplined and it is the reason he 'doesn't tolerate nonsense' at Kaizer Chiefs.

Shabalala, Zwane are some of the youngsters at Chiefs

Mangethe has given them a chance to prove worth

Zwane explains how he pushes them to perform

WHAT HAPPENED: Under Zwane's guidance, Kaizer Chiefs have seen players like Siyabonga Ngezana, Samkelo Zwane, Happy Mashiane, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Nkosingiphile Ngobo flourish.

10111 can also be credited for the development of St. Louis City SC midfielder Njabulo Blom. The tactician identified the midfielder when he was just 15 from the Soweto local leagues.

Zwane has now explained why the youngsters are performing under him.

WHAT HE SAID: It is simple, I am a disciplinarian and I don't tolerate nonsense," Zwane said as quoted by Far Post.

"At the same time, I give credit and give them a boost and also make sure that they do the right things.

"So, it goes down to one thing, discipline. If you want to make it big in life. If you want to do good things in life, you want people to respect you and the game to respect you and reward you, you have to be disciplined."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane and Shabalala have been regulars for the Glamour Boys in the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup.

The duo is expected to play a vital part as Amakhosi push for the Caf Champions League slot.

Chiefs are also in the Nedbank Cup semis where they will play Orlando Pirates on May 6.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane has to ensure the youngsters reach their full potential which will help the national team Bafana Bafana in the long run.