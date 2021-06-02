'Nothing's changed my winning mentality' - Zwane on helping Kaizer Chiefs avoid relegation playoffs

The tactician and Dillon Sheppard took charge at a time when Amakhosi are struggling in the league and are in the bottom half of the table

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane has claimed his mentality for winning has not changed as he is expected to lead the Premier Soccer League side in the remaining fixtures of the season.



In 11th place on the table and just five points above the relegation play-off spot, Zwane admitted they are in a bad situation and knows a win on Wednesday will ease their relegation fears.

Amakhosi will be at home against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium as they pursue critical points after the struggling for consistency so far this season.

"This team taught me about winning. When I arrived here as a player, it was all about winning," Zwane said, according to The Citizen.

"Nothing will change that. My mindset has not changed. I am looking forward to pushing the players, encouraging them to make sure we get maximum points in the last games.

"We are in a situation that we all know as a team is difficult. We need to achieve results. We have not been doing well.

"But that is the nature of the game – you win some, you lose some. Unfortunately, now we are in a situation where we need maximum points. We have been preparing the boys, they are doing well at training and are looking forward to the game."

Zwane revealed the game plan they will apply against the high-flying Arrows, knowing very well a defeat will plunge them closer to the relegation playoffs.

"As a team, we will always be ready for any game. The game of football is obviously about the results at this level. So, we are hoping to get maximum points and take advantage of playing at home," added the tactician.

"We will take the game to them and play without fear. We know we are playing a difficult team with good players, nippy players. They have a good structure and a good coach too. It is not going to be easy, but we are also not going to make it easy for them as well."

He also gave injury updates on Siyabonga Ngezana and Samir Nurkovic: "We will only be missing Siyabonga Ngezana because he is suspended. [Samir] Nurkovic was sick in the previous game, so he couldn’t play, but he is fully recovered now, but I am not sure if he can last 90 minutes. If he could give us 90 minutes, that would be a bonus."

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have taken charge of the team after Gavin Hunt was sacked last week.