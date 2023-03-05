Zwane on Bimenyimana boos: Kaizer Chiefs striker could go 'back to the drawing board'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana will soon start scoring goals and silence his critics.

Bimenyimana struggled to make an impression

Fans booed him after Saturday's display

Zwane backs striker to show his worth

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs made it two wins in a row on Saturday when they defeated 10-man Richards Bay 1-0 in the Premier Soccer League.

Siyabonga Ngezana buried home a header from a Mduduzi Shabalala cross within the first 10 minutes to ensure the Glamour Boys snatched maximum points.

However, one of the players who might have not met the fans' expectations was the Burundi international Bimenyimana.

He was eventually substituted amid cheers from his critics, with Wandile Duba taking his place.

Zwane suggested it was not good for the fans to boo the forward because as a coach, he wants his players to be in the right frame of mind at all times.

He further insisted he has faith that Bimenyimana will soon deliver for the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "As coaches you always want your players to be in the right frame of mind all the time," Zwane told the media.

"And you look at how he responded that time. Does that maybe give him a boost to say ‘you know what I’m gonna give my best until I get a goal or I’ll help the team’?

"But once you see the body language getting a little bit sloppy, then obviously that’s a sign to say let me save [substitute] him, that’s my job. You understand what I’m saying.

"Then, back to the drawing board or training again and we work on him. He’s a good player, he’ll do something, and he’ll help us going forward.“I have no doubt about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since returning from injury, the Burundi international has struggled to make an impact in the final third.

In the 15 league matches this season, the towering forward has scored seven goals and provided an assist.

Chiefs are in the race for the Caf Champions League football next season, and Zwane surely hopes the striker can start scoring goals alongside Christian Saile.

'10111', as Zwane is sometimes referred tom has acknowledged his team needs to start scoring more goals in the league.

WHAT NEXT: Another test for Bimenyimana will be next weekend when Chiefs play Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.