'What will Zwane & Ntseki fix? Kaizer Chiefs have no ambition, they won't win anything' - Khanye furious with Amakhosi

Junior Khanye insists his former team Kaizer Chiefs will not win a thing with Molefi Ntseki and Arthur Zwane at the helm.

Ntseki the new Chiefs coach

Zwane to deputise him

Khanye mocks the changes

WHAT HAPPENED: Ntseki was appointed Chiefs coach recently, replacing Zwane who will serve as his assistant. It was an unexpected appointment that has not pleased the fans.

According to Khanye, Amakhosi have lost their focus and the duo will not be a success since they have no capacity to deliver.

The former winger has further opined Ntseki will not last a season, hinting Zwane might come in on an interim basis because the management has a soft spot for him.

WHAT HE SAID: "Why did Chiefs appoint Ntseki as a head of technical and youth development when they made Arthur head coach? Where does he get the experience to take out the best of players at an early age? I knew that he would eventually take over as head coach and it happened after Arthur failed," Khanye told Far Post.

"And it is funny how all the past coaches that failed at Chiefs were fired, but Arthur is deployed as an assistant coach, why? What will he and Ntseki fix?

"There is nothing better that he has done. I saw him at SA junior level as well, there is nothing special. So clearly the club has no ambitions.

"Things are getting worse at the club. It was Arthur and now Ntseki. So, unfortunately, Chiefs won’t win anything in the new season with Ntseki. The coach might not even finish the season because he doesn’t have a solid relationship with the club like Arthur.

"I believe Arthur is staying because he has a relationship with the club. But let’s be honest, looking at the results, Arthur failed dismally.

"In terms of paperwork, Ntseki is qualified, but that doesn’t mean he is a good coach. He might have coaching badges, but applying the practicals is a whole different story. Ntseki is well educated, but the teams he has coached were not balanced, they were all over. He won’t bring anything to Chiefs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki has not coached at the club level before despite having Caf A, B, and C licenses. He also has the Safa Pro license meaning he can coach at any level in the country.

Ntseki, who coached Bafana Bafana between 2019 and 2021, will now have to ensure he delivers the first major trophy at the club in more than eight seasons.

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki will now have to lead the team's pre-season as he prepares for the hot seat in the Premier Soccer League.