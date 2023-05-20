Zwane now blames Orlando Pirates for Kaizer Chiefs struggles - 'It was difficult for Amakhosi to come back'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is adamant the Soweto Derby loss against Orlando Pirates contributed to the team's struggles.

Chiefs lost their 12th PSL game on Saturday

They finished fifth on the table

Zwane now blames Pirates' loss for struggles

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs suffered their 12th Premier Soccer League loss on Saturday after falling 1-0 against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium.

The result rounded up what has been a frustrating campaign for the club and fans at large.

The result meant Chiefs finished the season fifth, failing to win a trophy for yet another season and failing to qualify for Caf competitions.

Zwane has now blamed the Nedbank Cup exit at the hands of Pirates as the reason why his team struggled to end the campaign on a high.

WHAT HE SAID: "You must have seen the Cup game [against Orlando Pirates] they gave their all thinking that if they go to the final, they will have something to smile about this season and something to play for. But it wasn't to be and it ended up being a difficult season," Zwane said after the match.

"It was always going to be difficult for them to come back [after the elimination], and the only thing that was left for us was to keep on motivating them and make sure that we keep the structure but look, it did not work.

"Their minds were already in the off-season, thinking about next season."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician further explained why there have been struggles for Amakhosi.

"We have always tried our level best to make sure that we compete but this is one season that we had a lot of things that we couldn't control," Zwane added.

"Like the injuries, every game we lose a player, and it tampers with the plans, the structure as well, and now you are forced to change a little bit, tweak it here and there.

And you are still now looking for the right passes inside the box, losing the ball cheaply here and there. It wasn't a good season but I can't fault the boys, they tried their level best. All the best players gave their best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Zwane's debut season at the helm of the club.

Under his watch, Amakhosi were eliminated from MTN8 by eventual finalists AmaZulu before being knocked out by Bucs in the Nedbank Cup semis.

The Glamour Boys, nevertheless, have qualified for the MTN8 next season whereby they will play Cape Town City.

WHAT NEXT: Zwane will now start preparations for the new season hoping to have a better campaign.