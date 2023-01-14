Zwane, Ngcobo lauded by Kaizer Chiefs coach despite loss - 'AmaZulu players not better' than Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists the AmaZulu players were not better than his and lauded Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Samkelo Zwane.

Zwane blames defensive approach for loss

Insists AmaZulu were not better than his team

Lauds Zwane and Ngcobo for their displays

WHAT HAPPENED: Zwane was unable to get a positive outcome as his Chiefs team fell 4-0 against AmaZulu on Friday in the Premier Soccer League game staged at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The under-fire tactician went on to laud Zwane and Ngcobo, who he felt had great games before boldly claiming Usuthu were not better than his side on the night.

The ex-South Africa international insists his team was just let down by their defensive approach.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You look at Mshini [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo]. He had a good game [on Friday], [Samkelo] Zwane, so actually, AmaZulu players were not better than our players," Zwane told the media as reported by Far Post.

“We just made mistakes that were costly on the day. We know we could have done better [defensively]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's defeat undermined Chiefs' chances of pushing for Caf Champions League football considering the team is now three points behind second-placed SuperSport United who will play leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in their next assignment.

The top two teams are guaranteed a place in the continent's elite competition.

Friday's defeat also means Amakhosi's chances of pushing for the PSL title are almost over considering the fact that leaders Downs are on 40 points, 16 more than the Soweto-based team.

Backpage

AND WHAT IS MORE: The last time Chiefs defeated AmaZulu was in January 2021. This season, the two teams have met four times across all competitions.

Usuthu kicked Chiefs out of the MTN8 competition on the away goals rule. The former drew 1-1 with Chiefs away in the first leg before registering a 0-0 outcome in the second leg to advance.

In the PSL, the first meeting ended goalless before Friday's 4-0 win.

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Zwane and his Amakhosi face a daunting task when they play league leaders Masandawana next weekend in their next match.