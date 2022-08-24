The 35-year-old custodian is yet to feature for Amakhosi in the opening five matches of the new campaign

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been prevailed upon to listen to the outcry of the fans and bring back veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to the starting XI after they suffered a 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

A goal in each half courtesy of Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika helped the Citizens inflict Amakhosi their third defeat of the season from five matches.

In the season opener against Royal AM which they lost 1-0, Amakhosi handed Bruce Bvuma a starting role between the sticks, and he kept the spot in subsequent matches - 3-0 win against Maritzburg United and 4-0 defeat against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, against Richards Bay when Amakhosi won 1-0, Zwane benched Bvuma for Brandon Peterson and the 27-year-old kept the spot for Tuesday's defeat against the Citizens.

The performances of the two goalkeepers coupled with the team's poor results has elicited debate amongst Amakhosi fans, with a section of them calling on Zwane to bring back the experienced Khune.

The 35-year-old Khune has failed to make the bench so far in the new campaign. Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to the latest defeat.

Another set of supporters have argued Khune is much better than Bvuma and Peterson.

Apart from the outcry to bring back Khune, this supporters also urged Zwane to consider the return of defender Eric Mathoho and bench Siyabonga Ngezana.

Despite warming the bench, this fan believes Khune is still ranked among the top three best goalkeepers in PSL while another opined his leadership qualities is much needed at Amakhosi.

Meanwhile, this particular fan warned Zwane he will only serve the team for three months if he does not bring back Khune while another claimed the 48-year-old South African coach will not win any trophies if he overlooks the veteran keeper.

Meanwhile, this supporter is not of the opinion Khune should get his way back into the starting XI.

Amakhosi, who are now 10th on the 16-team table with six points, will shift their focus to the MTN8 quarter-final fixture against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

Their next league assignment will be against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on September 3.