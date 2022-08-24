Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has been prevailed upon to listen to the outcry of the fans and bring back veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to the starting XI after they suffered a 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against Cape Town City on Tuesday.
A goal in each half courtesy of Darwin Gonzalez and Nathan Fasika helped the Citizens inflict Amakhosi their third defeat of the season from five matches.
In the season opener against Royal AM which they lost 1-0, Amakhosi handed Bruce Bvuma a starting role between the sticks, and he kept the spot in subsequent matches - 3-0 win against Maritzburg United and 4-0 defeat against champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, against Richards Bay when Amakhosi won 1-0, Zwane benched Bvuma for Brandon Peterson and the 27-year-old kept the spot for Tuesday's defeat against the Citizens.
The performances of the two goalkeepers coupled with the team's poor results has elicited debate amongst Amakhosi fans, with a section of them calling on Zwane to bring back the experienced Khune.
The 35-year-old Khune has failed to make the bench so far in the new campaign. Below is how the fans reacted on Twitter to the latest defeat.
We miss Itumeleng Khune💔 Arthur Zwane please swallow your pride and do what's right for the club. Ngezana is costing us also.— Turbang (@Turbang5) August 23, 2022
This Kaizer Chiefs team doesn’t have a leader… Zwane must swallow his pride and recall Khune to lead this team.. otherwise all is not lost.— 𝐒 𝐓 𝐀 𝐑 𝐁 𝐎 𝐘. (@bhozalam05) August 23, 2022
Khune must come back!! #SSDiski #babizebonke— Coach Siya Maloka (@Siya_Maloka_) August 23, 2022
Khune must be given a chance #Ngezana #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/adr1O8Xw8T— Nhlakanipho Ndlovu (@Nhlaka_Ndlovu10) August 23, 2022
Honestly speaking Kaizer Chiefs right now needs Itumeleng Khune #DStvPrem #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/45gJriKE3Q— Simtho Biyela 🌐 (@SimthoBiyela) August 23, 2022
Zwane need to swallow his pride and field Khune, we really need his leadership, Dolly won't lead a never and never— Thomlee Johnson (@thomjohnson88) August 23, 2022
Zwane must swallow his pride and bring Khune back. pic.twitter.com/M3L8T2yJgJ— Sphe ⑦ (@thirsty_sphe) August 23, 2022
Zwane must lower his pride and listen to the fans. Give Khune a chance to fail. We'll call him out. Also, 3 CB with a Ngezana who's clearly without confidence was a gamble. There's Mathoho and Dube.— WITH_NO_DUE_RESPECT⚠️____________ (@Qagelawena) August 23, 2022
Also, stop changing winning formation ffs !!
Pitso // Kaizer Chiefs // Ngezana pic.twitter.com/ZpOXDonDdE
Kaizer Chiefs supporters do you miss Itumeleng Khune?— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) August 23, 2022
I miss him 😭 pic.twitter.com/borj5NfODA
@KaizerChiefs #chiefs must just get experienced #Khune to the lineup the players are very good but they need someone who can talk more please Zwane next game put the captain #Amakhosi4live #ssDiski pic.twitter.com/VBlVw9auDV— Zaki Mathebula (@ZakiMathebula) August 23, 2022
My goal keeper Itumeleng Khune being missed✌✌✌#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/90ymsWWsJU— Ke nna modiši wa🐄🐄🐄 (@KeModisi) August 23, 2022
In my opinion, it's time for Itumeleng Khune to come back!— Cellular® 𓂀 (@Cellular_jnr) August 23, 2022
Another set of supporters have argued Khune is much better than Bvuma and Peterson.
No way Bvuma and Peterson are better than Khune pic.twitter.com/qy3B3ePrwK— Nsindane Debeni (@Bheki_Nyathi) August 23, 2022
We need Khune back ASAP!! All our keepers can't command their defence !!!— Njabulō (@Njabulo_rx) August 23, 2022
This Perterson isn't even confident in all he does!
Zwane please ,nw tht u hv satisfied Khune nd Mathoho's haters,cn u plse satisfy sum of us who still luv them and appreciate their dedication to the club by fielding them one more time with Kwinika, Dove nd Frosler, we will nver trouble you agn,jst ga 1 nje.— Scent from heaven (@ThapsSaidSo) August 16, 2022
Naturena
Itu Khune must come back to give direction. If a goalkeeper plays a wrong pass the whole choir bhimbiyane it loses direction. I'm extracting this from my instinct and I'm not sure if logic aligns with it. Bvuma and Peterson hv disappointed me so far— Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) August 23, 2022
We can play and win some games but the truth is, this young machines needs him at the back. Petersen and Bvuma are good goalkeepers but not at this time of the season. We really need Itumeleng Khune to come in and motivate them. #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/6uvjUMYQFw— #Amakhosi4Life (@kcfcofficial) August 23, 2022
Khune is definitely not at his best, but he is definitely better than the two keepers— Maks (@CharltonMaks) August 23, 2022
No ways is peterson better than khune zwane must swallow his pride— Fantasma Kaizen (@stampura) August 23, 2022
Khune is disrespected so much by being benched by these keepers. No ways these clowns are better 😂😂😂— PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) August 23, 2022
Apart from the outcry to bring back Khune, this supporters also urged Zwane to consider the return of defender Eric Mathoho and bench Siyabonga Ngezana.
We need both Mathoho and Khune back #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/rQx3QMesgS— Man of Integrity 🇿🇦 (@Sir_Tsoene) August 23, 2022
If we can bench Billiat, Ngezana and bring back Khune on our next game, let's see!— Sbo F (@sbo_fokol) August 23, 2022
Arthur akamameli. Mathoho and Khune must start. Kaizer Chiefs will suffer due to this guy's favoritism.— WITH_NO_DUE_RESPECT⚠️____________ (@Qagelawena) August 23, 2022
Arthur Zwane needs to accept that....— Sthugen (@Sthugen) August 23, 2022
1. He needs Khune in this Chiefs team for inspiration and improved defence.
2. He needs to drop Ngezana as soon as possible.
We need Khune and Mathoho back, Zwane must stop his arrogance and favoritism. We already lost 3 games and we seems not getting better in anyway.— safety starts with me🤞🤞 (@shabarax) August 23, 2022
Despite warming the bench, this fan believes Khune is still ranked among the top three best goalkeepers in PSL while another opined his leadership qualities is much needed at Amakhosi.
Khune, who's not playing is still in the top 3 Goalkeepers in the PSL. There by my books. pic.twitter.com/xX87ITD127— Mlungisi (@Mlungisi__N22) August 23, 2022
Must we strike first to see Khune in those goal posts..?? The team is without a Captain @KaizerChiefs— MADIBANA WA Di LICENSE (@Tpain4PM) August 24, 2022
Only Khune who can organise that Kaizer Chiefs defence… #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life— TwittaNerd™ 👨🏾💻 (@LindoMyeni) August 23, 2022
Arthur Zwane Please give Khune the arm belt, you will see your team having good leadership in the field and they will play better pic.twitter.com/OeqLbnvMj5— Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) August 23, 2022
R100 ticket to watch imbuzi zidliwa.. Kaizer chiefs needs Itumeleng Khune not only for goal keeping but for his leadership including marshaling his DEFENSE..🤣🤣— LETHUKUHLE MABASO ka KHUMALO (@LethukuhleMaba1) August 23, 2022
Meanwhile, this particular fan warned Zwane he will only serve the team for three months if he does not bring back Khune while another claimed the 48-year-old South African coach will not win any trophies if he overlooks the veteran keeper.
Zwane must swallow his pride and get Khune , otherwise he will serve 3 Months , Save the tweet !!— Ashley Serakalala (@Ashseraka2) August 23, 2022
Am afraid to say Zwane is not going to win any cup at chiefs, he must bring Khune that's all✌️— Midos (@Midos2022) August 23, 2022
Meanwhile, this supporter is not of the opinion Khune should get his way back into the starting XI.
Khune is an old player, i have nothing against the groetman but his age. The very same people who want him back in the field are the very same one's who support the Elders we see in the South African parliament pic.twitter.com/XsNOrMPabc— Gift Mpho Hanong (@GiftHanong) August 23, 2022
Amakhosi, who are now 10th on the 16-team table with six points, will shift their focus to the MTN8 quarter-final fixture against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
Their next league assignment will be against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on September 3.