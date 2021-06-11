Zwane: Mamelodi Sundowns star's agent calls for calm as contract talks continue

The accomplished player is hoping to win his sixth PSL title with the Masandawana next season

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane is close to signing a new deal with the Tshwane giants after helping the club clinch a record-extending 11th PSL title.

This is according to Zwane's agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, with the Bafana Bafana international's current deal set to expire at the end of this month, but Masandawana have an option to renew for another year.

Mahlakgane is confident that Zwane will soon sign a new deal with Sundowns, who have allowed one of their most influential players to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

“He is signing, that’s why we are talking to them for another contract and we are engaging with them only,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan.

“People must not worry he will sign a new contract with the club.”

Zwane has spoken of his ambition of playing abroad in the past, but he is now keen to stay with the Chloorkop-based giants where he has enjoyed a lot of success.

The Tembisa-born player has won five PSL titles with Sundowns and he is eager to win another league trophy with the ambitious club.

“What I can say is that I love the team and we are still talking. That’s all I can say and the supporters can keep on supporting the team," Zwane recently told the media.

“Moving forward, I would like to see myself on the team. It feels good to have won five league titles, even though I set myself a target of six titles, that’s why I’m pushing so hard every season to win the title.”

The 31-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Masandawana clinch the 2020/21 PSL title and he was nominated for the league's Footballer of the Year and Player's Player of the Season accolades which he won in the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Zwane was beaten by his teammate Peter Shalulile, who won both accolades during the PSL awards ceremony last weekend.

“To be honest, when the season started, I wanted to go for it because I spoke to Teko Modise and he said to me he feels like I’m the one who can win again. That’s why I started stronger, but unfortunately, during the season, I got an injury,” Zwane continued.

“But I was happy to see Peter getting it. I think he deserves it. If you check all our games, he helped us.

“Whenever it was tough, he raised his hand and said ‘I will save the team’. He played well for the team throughout the season.”