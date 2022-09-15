Mokwena on Zwane selection: 'It's one thing to be stubborn' about Bafana Bafana selections

The Belgian coach included the Masandawana star in his squad for September’s friendlies

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has hailed Hugo Broos for Themba Zwane’s latest Bafana Bafana call-up.

Since he assumed the Bafana reins in May 2021, the Belgian coach has overlooked the Masandawana attacking midfielder. However, in his latest squad – summoned for the friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana later in the month – Broos changed his mind and included the 33-year-old star.

Consequently, Mokwena has welcomed Broos’ decision; "Themba Zwane, I’m excited, I’ve been advocating for this," Mokwena said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"And also I want to take my hat off to Hugo Broos because it’s one thing to be stubborn as a coach and stubborn in a direction that I mean… let’s be honest, in his position, show me someone better," Mokwena said on Thursday afternoon.

Zwane - a two-time PSL Midfielder of the Season – is a high-quality player that has national influence, according to the Masandawana coach.

"And when you have that type of player and that type of quality available to assist your national team, in my opinion… you’re bringing the player to the national team because it’s 50-million hearts and souls," he continued.

"As the coach, you have the responsibility to protect and carry 50 million hearts and souls, the responsibility to make an entire nation happy with performances, with results and that means sometimes you may overlook certain players.

"But when you [have] humility to be able to correct certain narratives or opinions you have formulated, that shows incredible leadership. Kudos to Broos on that but also incredible for Zwane because he’s been consistent, worked very hard and it’s well deserved."

When Broos was unveiling his squad, he explained why he changed his mind about the multiple Premier Soccer League-winning midfielder. His change of mind has also been hailed by Mokwena.

"That’s how football should always be," he concluded.

"Football should always be about meritocracy, football should always be about the best players getting the best opportunities to give their best, and particularly when it’s about representing your national team, it’s great news."

Should Zwane – who has 72 goals and registered 52 assists in 336 for the Pretoria club - be involved when South Africa face Sierra Leone on September 24 and Botswana on September 27, it will be a big chance for him to stamp his authority on the team with a good performance.