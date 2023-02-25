Zwane lucky Kaizer Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase, says Amakhosi legend Baloyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi feels Arthur Zwane would have been sacked already were it not that the club are rebuilding.

Baloyi weighed in on Zwane’s future at Kaizer Chiefs

Ex-goalkeeper feels club’s rebuild has saved the coach

Zwane is under pressure to deliver positive results

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has been handed a stay of execution by the club despite a string of poor results and Baloyi, who played for Chiefs between 1993 and 2004, feels the coach is still in charge because of the Glamour Boys’ long-term plan.

The Amakhosi tactician has always insisted that the club is laying down a foundation for a bright future and will not make hasty decisions even if Chiefs were to lose the Soweto derby on Saturday.

Chiefs have experienced an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign, which has left them fighting with a host of other clubs for a second-place finish in the PSL, while the Nedbank Cup represents their only hope for a trophy, after going eight years without one.

Zwane has put his trust in young players, insisting it is the way to go if they are to return to their glory days, but a section of fans have dismissed his sentiments, blaming him for the poor results while calling for his sacking.

The tactician’s future was thrown into doubt after last week’s defeat to Golden Arrows but he received the backing of the club when Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr confirmed that the hierarchy was ‘fully behind’ him and Baloyi feels the rebuild has bought him some time.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "In normal circumstances, he [Zwane] would get fired but Kaizer Chiefs are in a building phase,” Baloyi told Marawa Sports Worldwide. “Respecting the fans and engaging them consistently is important. Share info with them so they can understand what you're trying to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have managed just three wins in their last seven games in all competitions with their inability to finish off their chances and poor defending proving costly.

They face third-placed Orlando Pirates while sitting fifth on the table on 28 points, three behind their Soweto rivals, and with the Bucs in good form, they could end the week eight points adrift of second-placed SuperSport United.

WHAT’S MORE? Baloyi also talked about the pressures that come with playing for either Chiefs or Pirates, especially ahead of the derby.

"When you [are] on a diet in life, you'll keep changing diets, that's what happens when you play for other teams,” he added.

“When you play for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, it is a lifestyle that you have to learn to live.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs, who have won the last four derbies, host Pirates on Saturday with hopes of making it five to ease pressure on Zwane.