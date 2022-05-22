Zwane's Letsoalo comments worrying for Kaizer Chiefs supporters

After Kaizer Chiefs' season whimpered out with a draw against Swallows FC, it's clear the Glamour Boys are a long way off their glory days.

It was an anticlimactic end to the season for a Chiefs side which had interim coaches in charge and several players involved who may not even be at the club next season.

Rather like Manchester United fans, Kaizer Chiefs' supporters focus already shifted sometime back from matchdays to the off-season, eager to see how their clubs are going to try and rebuild their respective squads and technical teams in the upcoming few months.

While going to market is not a miracle cure, it's also become clear that Kaizer Chiefs, like fallen giants Manchester United, have fallen a long way behind the front-runners. In England, those clubs are Liverpool and Manchester City, in South Africa, it's Mamelodi Sundowns.

Quality rather than quantity

It's incredible to think that a club like Chiefs are in danger of going a decade without winning a trophy.

It's not that Chiefs have not brought in a lot of new faces over the past five or six years. But many of those players have been budget options, players whose contracts have expired, cheap signings from smaller leagues on the continent, etc.

Now is the time to go for quality rather than quantity, and to break the bank if needed. As the best-supported and probably most famous club in the country, Chiefs have been well-sponsored for a long time.

They also do well on merchandise sales and have the opportunity to cash in with gate-takings at matches, provided they can get enough fans to watch games live; a topic for another article.





Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane admitted the club are keen on red-hot Royal AM and Bafana Bafana striker Letsoalo, but also suggested that the fee may be prohibitive.

“Is Victor Letsoalo the type of a player that can play for Kaizer Chiefs? The answer is yes. But can we get him, you understand what I’m saying?

“Those are the challenges, you know, that you are faced with? And it’s the reality, you know,” he was quoted as saying by SABC.

It must be concerning for Amakhosi supporters to hear that their side are not able to compete in the market.

The way things are, Amakhosi need to become prepared to spend big in the transfer market. In order to appease their fans, and to bring in the type of quality needed to get back to the top. And also to make a statement of intent to their rivals.

With Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro possibly set to leave, Amakhosi are going to need to bring in more firepower.

Letsoalo is as proven a goalscorer as they come in a league not known for goalscorers.

Reports have claimed the Royal AM marksman would cost in the region of R20 million, a very big sum.

But if Chiefs are serious about turning around a difficult time in the club’s illustrious history, strong measures are needed.

Certainly, if Letsoalo instead ends up at one of Chiefs’ rivals – Sundowns or even Orlando Pirates, the Glamour Boys could fall even further behind.