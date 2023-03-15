South Africa international Themba Zwane was impressed with Mamelodi Sundowns teenager Siyabonga Mabena, who has been introduced to the PSL on Tuesday.

Mabena made his debut against Royal AM

He is just 16 years old and in South Africa U17 team

Zwane was impressed by young attacker's talent

WHAT HAPPENED: At just the age of 16, the Grade 10 attacker made his debut for Masandawna in the 5-1 win over Royal AM on Tuesday night.

The youngster replaced Zwane with 15 minutes to go and went on to put in a decent shift for the runaway Premier Soccer League leaders.

Zwane went on to laud the youngster, insisting he is a top young player and he has already proven his quality in training.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Mabena is a] top player, top player. I am happy that the coach is giving him a chance to play," Zwane - who was crowned the Man of the Match, told the media.

"They are doing well at training whenever they are given an opportunity to come and train with the first team."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Downs are just a couple of points away from winning their sixth Premier Soccer League title in a row. The Bafana international revealed what is motivating them, despite their success.

"Even though we know that [the PSL season] is almost over, as a team there are points that we are fighting for. We want to break the record.

"We are trying to push every game, but we take it one at a time as we continue to push and see how far [we can go].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabena is just another talent who has been unveiled by Masandawana, months after Cassius Mailula, who is currently in devastating form.

The attacker is part of the South Africa U17 team preparing for the Afcon competition. With the league heading to its sunset, expect to see more from Mabena.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena might be tempted to include Mabena in the team that will be heading to Sudan to play Al Hilal in the Caf Champions League.