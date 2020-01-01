Zwane keen to help Mamelodi Sundowns break PSL record points tally

The 31-year-old has started the season in fine form and now hopes that his side notch a history-making campaign

attacking midfielder Themba Zwane believes that the current Brazilians crop can become the best ever domestically by smashing their record 71-point Premier Soccer League ( ) tally from the 2015/16 season.

Since the PSL switched from being an 18-team league to 16 teams ahead of the 2002/03 season, Downs hold the record of amassing the highest number of points.

Now Zwane feels that they can surpass their own record they set in 2016 when they romped to the champions podium, 16 points clear of second-placed .

The Brazilians star believes that they have “quality” material to outdo themselves.

“We can do it. Why not? With the quality we have and the way we’ve started, it’s really possible to go beyond 71 points. If we can remain consistent we can do it,’’ said Zwane as per Sowetan Live.

“It’s very difficult [to always play] at Sundowns. You can see the quality players that are there. So as a player you always have to work hard. Consistency books you a ticket to play the next game.”

Apart from holding the record number of points in a 16-team PSL, Downs and already boasted of the highest tally when there were 18 teams participating.

Masandawana and Chiefs each tallied 75 points at the end of the 1998/99 season but Sundowns beat the Soweto giants to the league title on goal difference.

Sundowns then again reached 75 points the following season to claim another league crown.

As Zwane now eyes breaking their own records, it looks promising judging from how they have started their season.

Also, an attacking combination of Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus is already a menace to PSL defences.

The Downs stars have managed six league goals in as many matches so far in the campaign.

After managing four wins and two draws, the Tshwane giants have 14 points from six games and avoiding dropping points in the upcoming games can help them go past 71 points.

“My aim was to start on a high note…try to help the team to win games,” Zwane said about his start to the season.