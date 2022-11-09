Zwane insists Kaizer Chiefs won't panic buy, ex-Borussia Dortmund striker expected at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they are still on the hunt for a striker to sign in January but emphasises they would take a different approach.

Chiefs reportedly eyeing former Borussia Dortmund striker

Lanky forward older than Zwane's usual targets

Chiefs coach says he is more cautious this time around

WHAT HAPPENED? The Amakhosi coach has previously stated their need to get into the market and beef up their current squad. He reiterates their search for an attacker amid reports former Borussia Dortmund striker Baling Bajner is on his way to Naturena for trials. After struggling at the Bundesliga giants, the 31-year-old Hungarian’s career has been on a regress and he is now a free agent after his last stint Pecsi MFC in his home country.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We still hunting but like I said before we avoiding a situation of just bringing players out of desperation,” said Zwane as per SABC Sport. “This time around we did our homework and look back as to how we brought the players and the way we want to play, the way we want to play even in future because the game is evolving. We do not only think about now, we trying, by all means, to make sure that when we bring the player, we bring the player that will come in and add value so we scrutinise everything, we go deeper and deeper.

“We want to know about the player's attitude off the field, on the field, where he comes from, the families and all those things that count a lot in helping a player to come in and perform and give his best all the time, because Kaizer Chiefs is not an easy team. Kaizer chiefs is a different beast altogether if you are not strong mentally you are not a strong character sometimes with talent alone you never gonna survive so we need players who can cope under pressure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs signed nine players for this season but the majority of the players appear yet to convince fans that Zwane made the right decision. The search for a striker comes as Ashley du Preez is struggling for goals while four of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s six league goals have come from the penalty spot. The Burundian has been criticised for being wasteful.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE AND BAJNER? If Bajner begins trials at Chiefs, he would be trying to convince Zwane that he can become their top marksman. Zwane will have to be firm in his decision-making to avoid another transfer miss.