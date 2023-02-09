Zwane: Kaizer Chiefs shirt might be weighing heavily on some Amakhosi players

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes some of his players are struggling with the demands that come with playing for the club.

Zwane feels Chiefs stars are feeling pressure of playing for the club

The Amakhosi tactician has blamed poor form on ‘slow adaptation’

Soweto giants have been struggling for form and consistency

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane explained how some members of his squad are finding it difficult to adjust to life in Naturena, leading to underwhelming performances.

Chiefs have experienced an inconsistent season which saw them fall off the title race early in the campaign and the Amakhosi tactician feels the pressure of wearing the yellow and black shirt must be weighing down heavily on some of them.

The Glamour Boys, who sit fourth on the standings, have very demanding fans who expect to challenge for all trophies and scrutinise each player’s performance before making their feeling known through various channels.

Zwane has also faced the wrath of the supporters with a section of them calling for his sacking after running out of patience with his project but while he knows how to cope with the pressure, having played for Chiefs, he is keen to help his players navigate the challenge.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think when it comes to players, it is a case of adaptation,” Zwane said as reported by KickOff.

“Players learn differently, some find it difficult to settle in quickly because of the pressure that come with being a Kaizer Chiefs player.

“Then it comes to us as technical team on how we help players settle in quickly and help them understand the meaning of playing for a club of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre.

“Times have changed, the game has evolved. I would not want to talk about how we used to do things or how things used to be. Players of today deal with pressures differently.

“That’s why we come in as coaches. Those who have been there and those who are here now to help these players grow and be better players on and off the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs signed several players at the start of the season in an attempt to mount a title challenge but find themselves 27 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with only the Nedbank Cup representing their realistic option for a trophy.

They have only won one match this year with scoring goals providing difficult given the number of chances their forwards have been missing.

Amakhosi also face a battle to qualify for continental football with SuperSport United, Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates ahead of them and also eyeing second place to seal a Caf Champions League ticket.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs are away to Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Friday, a match they must win to advance to the next round.